Jay board chooses officers, nixes Fayette sweeping

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons chose officers and reorganized committees Monday, before deciding against sweeping Fayette's streets by a 4 to 0 vote.

Selectperson Terry Bergeron was unanimously reelected board chair, with Selectperson Tim DeMillo unanimously reelected vice chair in the first regular meeting scheduled after the April 25 election. Bergeron led a review of the town's committees, following Selectperson Gary McGrane joining the board.

Bergeron will join the Road Committee as a board representative along with DeMillo, while former Selectperson Tom Goding was unanimously appointed to the committee as a citizen representative, joining several other residents on the committee. That committee guides the town's paving programs, researches materials and techniques and recommends an annual appropriation.

Selectperson Judy Diaz agreed to serve as the town's Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments representative, replacing Goding.

The board voted against sweeping streets in the town of Fayette by a vote of 4 to 0 with one abstention. Mark Robinson, the Fayette town manager, called Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere and inquired about paying to have Jay utilize its street sweeper for three days to clean Fayette's community streets. Currently, Jay's sweeper works its way through Livermore Falls, Jay and Wilton, with those communities providing associated pieces of equipment and trading off services. Jay does sweep Route 4, a state road, at the cost of $110 per hour.

Fayette was aware of that rate, LaFreniere said, and was interested in collaborating with Jay to get its own streets swept. They were interested in paying to use the sweeper and one Jay employee for three days.

McGrane suggested that the street sweeping effort could be a source of revenue for the town. Others, however, questioned whether the arrangement could make money at that rate. The sweeper in question is from 1984; a piece of equipment with a life expectancy of 8 to 12 years that has been partially rebuilt, costing $160,000 to $170,000 new. Resident Justin Merrill said that the town should also not be competing with the private sector for work.

The vote to not pursue an arrangement with Fayette was 4 to 0 with one abstention, with McGrane saying he did not have enough information.

The board tabled a decision on what to do with a $24,300 reimbursement from the town of Wells associated with Officer Stephanie Guillemette leaving Jay's employ within the past month. Due to the officer's relatively recent training at the Criminal Justice Academy, the town received the reimbursement to cover a portion of the costs of her training.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV suggested putting the money into the department's capital reserve account. Currently consisting of $44,512, funds were not paid into that account this year as part of the budget process, as most department budgets saw their capital reserve increases cut to zero.

Others suggested alternative uses. McGrane suggested using the funds to support the half of a detective's position eliminated throughout the budget process, while Cornelio thought the funds should instead be added to the Undesignated Fund. Another possibility would be to set aside the funds to pay for a new officer's training; Caton noted that another officer was expected to retire in a future budget year.

The board asked LaFreniere to check with Maine Municipal Association for the legal ramifications of the different options.

The board intends to meet on May 22. At that meeting, the operation of the transfer station, which saw a significant cut as part of the budget process, will be discussed.