Jay board discusses donations, purchases truck

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons discussed funding local organizations through the town meeting process at Monday's meeting. The purchase of a truck for the Public Works Department was also approved.

The board has been discussing next year's town meeting, which will be held in April 2018. The town has already begun receiving requests from outside agencies to make presentations about requests for funding.

Last year, the board did not advance several funding requests to town meeting, including the historical society, the Tri-Town Ministerial account that goes toward supporting the food pantry, the North Jay Grange and Western Maine Veterans. Other items previously covered through the Donation cost center were instead paid for out of the town's Recreation Fund, including insurance for Spruce Mountain, Area Youth Sports and the July 4 fireworks. Jay's share of the summer rec program, which previously appeared separately, was also covered by Recreation Fund.

Selectpersons discussed limiting applications for town meeting funding to in-town organizations, such as the historical society, the ski club, Tri-Town Ministerial and the grange. The board moved to limit participating organizations to those that were listed as part of the previous budget process, with the exceptions of Western Maine Veterans, which is not located in Jay, and the purchase of a wide-track snow machine for the Spruce Mountain Ski Club, which was a one-time expenditure.

The board also approved the purchase of a 2018 RAM 2500 truck with a 9-foot plow from Franklin Chrysler in Farmington. The cost will be $26,058 after the trade-in value of two older trucks was applied. That was the cheapest price for a three-quarter ton truck out of the seven companies the Public Works Department was in contact with.

The truck will not be available for six to eight weeks. Public Works Director John Johnson said that the crew could use other vehicles over that stretch, although it would complicate matters if an existing vehicle broke down.

The new truck will replace two existing vehicles: a 2008 Ford F250 used by Public Works and a 2007 F350 at the transfer station. According to the department, both existing vehicles have developed age and use-related issues that will likely require higher repair costs this year.

The board also received word that Livermore Falls had opted to repair their ladder truck in the next month. That decision effectively ends a proposal to share Jay's ladder truck between both towns.