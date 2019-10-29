Jay board discusses timber harvest, sewer projects

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons moved ahead with a timber harvest planned for the town's gravel pit lot and authorized a pair of change orders for the North Jay wastewater treatment project at Monday's meeting.

The board has previously discussed scheduling timber harvests for town-owned property around the East Jay Gravel Pit and the Tower Lot. The town owns 184 acres of land around the gravel pit, 155 of them forested. Last logged in 2009, the previous harvest netted the town more than $140,000. Steve Gettle, a local forester who will work with the town on the project, estimated in May that a similar harvest might be worth $80,000 or more, depending on the amount of wood cleared from the lot.

Gettle suggested scheduling the harvest to begin in the summer of 2020 and conclude by the summer of 2021. That would provide him with time to mark trees in advance of showing the property to interested logging companies in the spring.

He recommended the Tower Lot harvest take place after the gravel pit project, perhaps between 2022-23. The line between the town and Regional School Unit 73 property would need to be surveyed, Gettle said, and the project would need to be able to work around the schedule of the nearby Jay campus, as there a number of students that use the property for academic and athletic purposes.

In the past, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said, the funds raised through the Tower Lot had gone toward supporting the recreation fund, while the harvest of the gravel pit had sent money into the general fund.

Per the terms of Gettle's contract with the town, the forester would be paid $65 per hour for the preliminary marking and planning work and would also be reimbursed for paint and rolls of tape. Once the harvesting begins, Gettle would receive 10 percent of the stumpage money received, for supervising the harvesting operation.

The board voted unanimously to authorize LaFreniere to sign a contract on behalf of the town with Gettle.

In other business, the board further authorized LaFreniere to approve two change orders associated with the North Jay sewer project. Both changes - $90,000 to add nine 8-inch gate valves along the line that will bring wastewater down to the Jay plaza, as well as $17,000 to add a larger manhole at the plaza - are increases being made alongside the removal of manholes and other changes along the line. In total, those changes are expected to save $467,000, prior to adding in the extra $107,000 for the new change orders.

Some of those savings will go toward covering the higher-than-anticipated cost of removing ledge - the project is roughly $125,000 over budget on that item - but Superintendent Mark Holt said that otherwise the project is currently under budget.

The board also approved up to $30,000 to be expended to undertake repairs of the sewer system in the Marcello Street area. Two sections of pipe would be re-lined, repairing breaks that have become infiltrated by root systems. The cost of that repair, $27,000, plus the $3,000 spent in identifying the problematic sections and eliminating some of the root balls, will come out of the department's maintenance line. At the end of the fiscal year, Holt said, the cost would either have been covered via other savings in that line or up to $30,000 would be transferred in from the department's reserves.