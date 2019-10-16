Jay board holds vehicle registration fee to current rate, approves solid waste trailer purchase

JAY - Residents will not pay an increased agent fee when they register their motor vehicles, after a decision by the Board of Selectpersons Tuesday evening.

The state legislature approved an act in its last session that allowed municipalities to charge higher agent fees for motor vehicle registrations. Specifically, the act allowed for an increase from the previous $3 fee for registration renewals to $5; the maximum fee for a new registration went from $4 to $6.

According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, the Jay town office registered 5,048 vehicles from July 2018 through June 2019. If increased to the new maximum, the increased agent fees would represent approximately $10,000 in revenue for the town.

Selectperson Gary McGrane made an initial attempt to adopt the new fee structure, citing the increase in town revenue. That motion, seconded by Chair Terry Bergeron, failed. A motion made by Selectperson Thomas Goding, seconded by Selectperson Judy Diaz, to keep the fees the same then passed. The vote was 3 to 2, with Goding, Diaz and Selectperson Timothy DeMillo in favor and McGrane and Bergeron opposed.

The board also approved the purchase of a solid waste trailer, replacing one of two used by the town's transfer station. The current trailer, a 2005 J&J model, is badly corroded and will not pass inspection in eight months. Three quotes were secured by the town to replace the trailer. The lowest of these was $66,153 from the company Steco. The trailers have roughly an eight-month lead time to be built and delivered.

After some discussion, selectpersons approved the purchase from Steco.

In other business, the board approved the only bid it received to repair a wall at the North Jay Fire Station. Thomas C. Goding Building Contractor, owned by Goding, was the only company to submit a bid at $6,385. The wall was damaged after a compartment door on a fire engine opened as it was passing by. Goding sat in the audience for the discussion and abstained from the 4-0 vote.

The board also approved a lease amendment with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry for the North Jay sewer project, which passes along the Whistle Stop trail. According to Superintendent Mark Holt, the amendment simply reflects some of the changes that had been made to the original lease agreement as the project has begun installing pipe alongside the trail. Changes include going from 8- to 12-inch pipe for a section of the trail, replacing a couple of extra culverts and other minor alterations to the plan.

Holt said that the project was progressing and hadn't had to tap into contingency funds. "At this point," he said, "it's looking like we're under budget."