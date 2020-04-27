Jay board offers words of support to mill, workers

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons accepted a donation on behalf of the local food pantry and issued a statement in support of the Androscoggin Mill and its workers at Monday evening's meeting.

The teleconference meeting was the board's first since the April 15 explosion that resulted in the destruction of one of the mill's digesters but no serious injuries. The mill, which employs roughly 500 people and is owned by Pixelle Specialty Solutions, was able to restart two machines a week after the explosion. Pulp from Pixelle facilities and other mills is being transported to the Androscoggin mill.

Chair Terry Bergeron said at Monday's meeting that the board wished to express the support of the town to the mill and its workers as they face the challenges ahead.

The board also voted unanimously to accept a check for $1,000 from the Skowhegan Savings Charitable Foundation to benefit the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard. As the pantry is a religiously-affiliated 501c3, the foundation could not send the donation directly to Tri-Town, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere indicated in her notes on the meeting's agenda. Jay's Administrative Ordinance authorizes the board to accept and expend donations on behalf of the town.

The funds are being extended by the foundation to Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard to help with food assistance during this unprecedented time, a letter accompanying the donation indicates.