Jay board opts to put building repair out to bid

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons voted to put out to bid the repairs to the town's sand/salt building at Monday's meeting, after the structure was damaged over the winter.

In January, an employee drove out of the building with the truck dump body up, striking the top of the door frame. The building sustained significant damage, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, including structural and electrical damage. The original contractor, Bancroft, was able to implement a short-term fix to make the building usable - including securing the door, which had been smashed off its tracks and was hanging overhead. The company was able to secure it within a day, which was particularly important due to an incoming snowstorm.

With winter now behind them, town officials are seeking a more permanent fix for the building. The town's insurance company will cover the cost of the repairs, which are estimated in the $25,000 to $50,000 range.

One suggestion from the Public Works Department and selectpersons was to do away with the heavy, 32-by-16 foot door. It wasn't necessary to secure the salt and sand, Public Works Director John Johnson told the board, as material was also stored outside the building, and there were surveillance cameras present. The door was often in the way and Johnson noted that a salt shed was a bad environment for the internal cables and door opening mechanism. Instead, the shed could be secured with a cable or gate.

LaFreniere said the town was checking with the insurance company to see if the door was necessary.

The board voted, three to one, to put the repair project out to bid. Chair Terry Bergeron, Selectperson Keith Cornelio and Selectperson Judy Diaz were in favor; Selectperson Tim DeMillo, who had spoken in favor of having the original contractor repair the building, was opposed.

The board also unanimously approved having the Public Works Department remove a fence on Church Street. The wooden fence, which Johnson said both impeded snowplowing and reduced sight lines, is located on tax-acquired property the town now owns.

In other business, the board opted against taking a stance on funding Greater Franklin Development Council at the county level. The idea of town boards providing commissioners with their opinion or meeting with the county was suggested by Carrabassett Valley's Town Manager David Cota, according to LaFreniere.

Selectpersons said that they didn't believe it was up to the town's board to dictate to the county how to fund GFDC. Instead, they moved unanimously to have DeMillo, who sits on the county budget committee, to carefully review the budget and to issue no public opinion as a board on the matter.