Jay board reviews Public Works needs, sewer project

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons considered the purchase of equipment for the Public Works Department, the ongoing North Jay sewer project and other matters at Monday's meeting.

Public Works Director John Johnson said that two of the department's pickup trucks, one a 2007 and the other a 2012 model, both needed to be replaced. The 2012 truck had a number of body-related issues and would soon require transmission work, Johnson said, advocating against sinking more money into the vehicles. The 2007 was in even worse shape, he said.

"I wouldn't put another nickel into it," Johnson said, "and it needs a lot of nickels."

The department maintained 11 trucks in total for use during the winter months, with 10 working during storms to either plow or remove snow and the eleventh truck serving as a spare.

Johnson suggested buying Ford pickup trucks, to keep the town's fleet consistent for parts, and approached two local dealers with the existing vehicles for the purposes of trade-in value. Only one of those dealers submitted a cost for the replacement trucks, which the board opted not to open Monday evening. Instead, they asked Johnson to seek a second price from another dealer for comparison purposes.

Johnson also said that the solid waste trailers would need to be replaced soon; in particular, the 2005 model was in bad shape. The garbage itself was to blame, Johnson said, resulting in the metal of the trailer itself getting eaten away over time. Those trailers could cost as much as $94,000 new, per one company's price, and would take eight months advance notice to order and build.

The department currently has $350,000 in its Equipment Reserve account to purchase equipment.

The board also received an update on the ongoing North Jay sewer project, which seeks to replace that plant with a pump station and roughly 3.5 miles of pipe that will carry sewage to the Livermore Falls plant. Superintendent Mark Holt said that the contractor had started Monday digging along the railroad bed and within a 200-foot section had removed four large rocks - the biggest some 27 yards across - as well as a fifth rock that was too large to shift and would have to be blasted. The day's efforts had gone through 30 percent of the project's ledge budget, Holt said. He noted that the project did have a $500,000 contingency built in to cover unexpected costs.

Holt also made the board aware of two change orders for the project, both $9,700 in scope to replace old granite culverts that were in too poor shape to be left in place.

The board also approved a use agreement for a dog park behind the Jay Plaza. That agreement will allow the Dog Park Association to move ahead with its organizational and fundraising plans, in advance of a town meeting vote. More details about the park can be seen here.