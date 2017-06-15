Jay board reviews road projects, thanks paving committee member

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons reviewed this year's slate of road projects at Monday evening's meeting and thanked a local man for serving on the Paving Committee.

Gary Gagne, who is resigning from the committee, was thanked by the selectpersons for his years of service on the committee, which helps guide the town's paving plan. Gagne attended a number of paving workshops over the years, Highway Foreman John Johnson noted, and became something of an expert. Committee members took their jobs seriously, Johnson said, touring local roads, attending workshops and educating themselves on modern techniques.

"I think the Paving Committee has really done a good job over the past few years," Board Chair Terry Bergeron said.

The committee met last week and supported continuing last year's projects on Otis, Maple and Pine, as well as nearby Pineau and Dubord. It was cheaper to do those streets as part of one project, Johnson said, rather than bringing a company back another year. Bruce Manzer Inc. will continue to undertake that paving, using last year's prices.

The town also intends to pave 1,600 feet of Canton Mountain Road and 9,000 feet of Davenport Road. The town has $136,000 left over from last year's budget, Johnson said, plus another $180,000 approved at the April town meeting. A smaller amount of state funds through the Local Road Assistance Program will augment that later this year.

Responding to a question from Selectperson Gary McGrane, Johnson said that the town did not have a formal, multiyear road plan. With 70 miles of local roads and a paving budget that shrunk every year, Johnson said that the town was basically triaging the worst roads.

"We're putting out fires," Johnson said.

The town did turn some smaller, dead end roads into gravel to cut costs, he noted, as well as constantly research thinner mixes and modified binders when possible.