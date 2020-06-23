Jay board sets sewer rate, approves grant for fire department

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons opted to hold the town's sewer rate steady for another year at Monday's meeting, in addition to authorizing the use of grant funding to purchase an all-terrain vehicle for Jay Fire Rescue.

The board approved a fee of $315 for minimum users, covering up to 3,200 cubic feet of water usage. Beyond 3,200 cubic feet, users will be charged .0952 cents per cubic foot used. That rate, which is effective July 1, 2020, is the same as the one currently in effect. According to figures provided to the board by Sewer Department Superintendent Mark Holt, that rate is anticipated to cover roughly 90 percent of the department's operations and maintenance budget.

The board also voted to accept $20,000 from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation to go toward the purchase of a side-by-side ATV for the town's fire department. In a letter sent to the foundation as part of the grant application, the department said that the ATV would allow firefighters to respond to woods fires, ATV and snowmobile crashes and back country rescues both in Jay and when responding to mutual aid calls throughout the region.

The ATV could also assist the police department or EMTs when responding to calls, the department said. The Public Works Department also occasionally uses an ATV to drag the town's ball fields.

In addition to carrying personnel and equipment, the ATV will be equipped with year-round tracks and transported on a trailer.

To help cover the cost of the trailer, Police Chief Richard Caton IV supported selling the JPD's four-wheeler and its accompanying, smaller trailer to go toward purchasing a larger version for the new side-by-side, according to information provided by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.