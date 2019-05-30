Jay board votes to hold NECEC special town meeting

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons voted to hold a special town meeting to allow residents to vote on whether or not to support the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project, reconsidering an earlier decision to not accept a petition.

A special town meeting will be held on the NECEC issue on June 24. A specific time for the vote hasn't been set yet.

Central Maine Power's NECEC project would link Hydro-Québec hydropower with the New England grid in response to a bid submitted to Massachusetts to bring clean energy power into that state. A total of 145 miles of combined new and upgraded corridor would link a substation in Lewiston to the Canadian border through a Direct Current transmission line. In Jay, the project would impact 7 miles of existing corridor, widening it on the western side to make space for the DC line.

The Jay board previously voted to support the NECEC project, with some members citing the estimated $460,000 in estimated property tax revenue that would benefit the town.

Earlier this month, residents presented a petition containing 217 signatures to the board, with the goal of triggering a special town meeting at which residents could determine the town's stance toward NECEC. Similar meetings have taken place in Farmington and Wilton in Franklin County, changing previously-issued declarations of support to expressions of opposition. On May 13, a vote to accept the petition failed by a vote of 2 to 2. Selectperson Gary McGrane and Chair Terry Bergeron were in favor of accepting the petition, Selectpersons Tom Goding and Tim DeMillo were opposed and Selectperson Judy Diaz abstained.

Monday evening, prior to taking up the motion to reconsider the issue, Bergeron reminded the board and an audience of roughly 30 that any discussion had to focus on accepting the petition, rather than the merits or detriments of the project. McGrane, Bergeron and DeMillo then voted to reconsider the previous vote, with Goding in opposition and Diaz abstaining. A second motion, to accept the petition and schedule the special town meeting, then passed by an identical 3-to-1 vote.

The board will sign warrants for the special town meeting at the June 10 board meeting.

In other business, the board received a report from forester Steve Gettle regarding the upcoming harvest of the town's woodlot around the East Jay Gravel Pit. The town owns 184 acres of land there, with 155 of them forested. By the end of the logging in 2009, the project cleared $146,768. A similar harvest 10 years later, Gettle said, might be worth $80,000 or more, depending on the amount of wood cleared from the lot.

He suggested one possible timeline would involve marking trees and showing the lot to interested companies later this year, then cutting in 2020. Different towns arrange the bid process differently, Gettle said; in 2009, Jay contacted in-town loggers that carried the proper insurance to submit bids to cut the marked trees.

The board also approved spending up to $11,000 out of a capital reserve account to cover the cost of installing new pumps in Pump Station No. 5 on the bank of the Androscoggin River. The current pumps in the station were installed in 2004 and are old, Superintendent Mark Holt said, with replacement parts no longer available. Holt said that he would try to cover the cost out of the existing Operations & Maintenance budget, but would use the reserve account funding if necessary.

The board also authorized the expenditure of $9,800 out of a joint reserve account with Livermore Falls to pay for engineering work associated with building an access road at the Livermore Falls Treatment Facility. As that road would impact a wetland area, Holt said, engineering work was necessary prior to construction. The road will access the headworks of the plant. Accessing funds from the joint account will also require support from the Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen.