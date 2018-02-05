Jay boards discuss budget, proposes reductions

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved a little more than $6 million in expenditures Monday evening, with that budget to appear with recommendations from the Budget Committee on the ballot of the April 24 town meeting. Funding for the Jay-Niles Memorial Library and donation requests will be discussed Tuesday evening.

If the library and donations lines are funded as previously suggested by the board, the budget would include $6,188,404 in expenditures, an increase of roughly $56,000 as compared to the current fiscal year. Revenues are projected to increase to $1.77 million, resulting in $4.42 million in net expenditures or a reduction of of roughly $80,000. Among other increases to revenue is an estimated $100,000 increase in revenue sharing funding from the state, from $240,000 to $340,000. That increase partly relates to the town being approved for a valuation reduction under the Sudden & Severe program due to recent events at the Verso Androscoggin mill.

The board approved three reductions from previously-discussed cost centers, including cutting the police and fire department capital reserves by $8,000 and $40,000, respectively. That would leave the police department with a $10,000 appropriation into its reserve account and the fire department with a $40,000 appropriation into its reserve account. The third reduction, removing $22,250 from two hydrant rental lines, simply represents more up-to-date projections now that the town is later into the year.

Practically all reserve accounts were funded at $0 during the last budget process, part of a series of reductions aimed at coping with a $1.33 million settlement payment to Verso. This is the third and final year that the town will have to make a payment to the company, although another impact of the settlement is an annual $500,000 reduction in the Androscoggin mill's tax cap; that element hasn't mattered over the past couple years due to the valuation impact of the mill closing down machines. Depending on what happens at the mill over the next couple of years, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said, that five-year reduction could begin to be felt locally.

Selectperson Judy Diaz, who made motions to reduce the police and fire capital reserve appropriations, cited the $1.33 million payment as the reason the town needed to be frugal. Both motions passed by a vote of 3 to 2, with Diaz, Selectperson Gary McGrane and Selectperson Keith Cornelio in favor. Chair Terry Bergeron and Selectperson Tim DeMillo were opposed. An attempt to cut the valuation reserve line in Professional Services from $50,000 to $30,000 was voted down by 2 to 3, with Diaz and McGrane in favor and the others opposed.

The Budget Committee supported recommending every cost center at the Board of Selectpersons' amount with the exception of Professional Services. The committee voted five to six against recommending the public support that article.

The town has garnered significant savings in benefit lines, due to negotiations over health insurance. Specifically, Jay has saved $98,000 thanks to those negotiations as compared to last year.

The budget also features changes to cost centers such as the transfer station's Solid Waste line, which has been added into the Public Works Department budget. The transfer station has been managed by Highway Foreman John Johnson since 2010, and public works employees are expected to assist at the transfer station, which will be going to a single, full-time employee in December following a retirement. New language in employee contracts, negotiated with the Teamster's Union this past year, will allow for greater flexibility in moving personnel between public works and transfer station operations.

As a result, it appears that public works' budget request is increasing by $320,000 to $1.5 million, when it in fact is decreasing once the impact of the newly-combined cost center is accounted for.

Similarly, custodial services and some utilities previously included in Buildings & Grounds and then Town Government have been split between the town office and the police department, reflecting the shared building on Main Street. Other items previously included in Buildings & Grounds, which has been removed, have been moved to Professional Services, such as animal control and paying Franklin County Animal Shelter to accept those animals. Adding the impacted budgets together - police, town government, professional services and the now-vacant buildings & grounds - and comparing them to last year's totals would yield a combined $53,000 decrease in expenditures.

The board has proposed $250,000 for Capital Paving, up from last year's $180,000 but down from the $350,000 recommended by the Road Committee.

Per the suggestion of the Solid Waste Committee, curbside pickup funding currently appears in a separate article, at the cost of $123,000.

Tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain Middle School, the board and committee will take up the library budget, currently proposed at $148,140, as well as the donations section. The board has proposed funding $500 in the donations line, for Tri-Town Ministerial, rather than the $24,300 in proposed expenditures. Three items from that list, $11,300 for Spruce Mountain Insurance, $2,000 for July 4 fireworks and $7,500 for Area Youth Sports insurance, as well as the $12,000 raised and appropriated for Summer Recreation, would appear as separate articles on the warrant. Voters could choose to support those items; if they did, the board would utilize the Tower Fund, as it did last year.