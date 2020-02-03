Jay boards recommend $5.3 million municipal budget

JAY - Residents will have a $5.3 million municipal budget to vote on at the annual town meeting in April, following Monday evening's meeting of the Budget Committee and Board of Selectpersons.

The $5,300,474 in proposed expenditures would mark a roughly $9,000 reduction in spending as compared to the current fiscal year. With projected revenues increasing to $2.1 million, a $120,000 jump over the current budget, residents would be asked to pay $3.23 million in assessments, a decrease of roughly $130,000 or more than 3 percent.

Selectpersons moved to cut $25,000 out of the previously-proposed $350,000 budget for Capital Paving. That line was funded at $300,000 in the previous budget process.

Other minor reductions were made in the Donations lines, mostly reducing requested amounts down to the amounts approved in previous years. Jay Historical was approved at $500, down from a request of $1,000; Tri-Town Ministerial Food Bank was approved at $750, down from a request of $1,000; and the North Jay Grange was approved at $675, down from a request of $750.

Another request, $2,750 to go toward insurance costs for Area Youth Sports, was approved with the funds to come out of the town's Recreation Fund rather than being raised from taxation. Residents will still vote on that item at town meeting.

Increases to the budget, previously presented by the department heads to the board and committee, include the extra $25,000 to go into Capital Paving - $300,000 in the current fiscal year's budget to $325,000 - as well as a 3 percent salary increase for employees. Another set of increases relates to the extra week of payroll expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Savings as compared to the current fiscal year's budget include a reduction of $55,000 in the town's debt service payments, due to a Sewer Department loan associated with the Route 4 project being paid off. Another reduction relates to the school resource officer, with Jay paying for $20,000 of that position, which is otherwise covered by the Regional School Unit 73 budget. As part of the 2019-20 budget, Jay residents agreed to pay $50,000 to establish the position, which is split between the school district and local department when school isn't in session.

The town meeting is scheduled for April 28. In addition to the budget, two, three-year seats on the Board of Selectpersons are up for reelection - the ones currently held by McGrane and DeMillo. Nomination papers are now available at the town office; they are due back by Feb. 28 at the clerk's office.