Jay boards support budget for professional services

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons and the town's Budget Committee both unanimously supported funding the town's professional service accounts at $180,000 Monday evening. Residents will cast votes on the issue in June.

At the annual town meeting last week, residents voted against supporting the Professional Services cost center with 213 votes in favor and 262 votes opposed. That article, originally purposed at $201,215, funds a number of legal, assessing and auditing services, as well as certain outside organizations that provide assistance to the town. Both town boards had been split in their recommendations on the article, with selectpersons narrowly in favor and budget committee members similarly opposed.

Following a successful motion to cut the Valuation Reserve appropriation from $50,000 down to $30,000, both boards unanimously supported the $181,215 budget for Professional Services. That reserve account currently contains $110,000.

Voters will cast their ballots on the article at the June 12 referendum. That vote will also include questions relating to amendments to the Shoreland Zoning, Sewer Use, and Recycling and Waste Disposal ordinances. There will be a public hearing on May 14 at 6 p.m. at the Jay Municipal Building on the new Professional Services budget and all three proposed ordinance amendments.

In other business, the Board of Selectpersons unanimously approved having Selectperson Terry Bergeron continue to serve as board chair. Selectperson Tim DeMillo will continue to be vice chair.