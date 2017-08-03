Jay committee looks to the future as curbside vote looms large

JAY - The reconstituted Solid Waste Committee met Wednesday evening, looking ahead to the Aug. 14 special town meeting that will determine the fate of municipally-funded curbside pickup in the town.

Last year, the curbside pickup of trash and recyclables was handled by Archie's Inc., with that private hauler contracted by the town at the cost of $120,000 a year. That arrangement replaced the town's in-house operation, which was more expensive by approximately $130,000, back in 2015. Jay eliminated two positions at the transfer station and sold two trucks to Archie's in November 2015.

This year, at the annual town meeting vote, residents approved a $330,450 budget for the transfer station, down from last year's $477,000. That reduction consisted primarily of the $120,000 payment to Archie's for curbside pickup, effectively ending the practice in Jay as of July 1. Private haulers, including Archie's, Riverside Disposal and J & A Disposal, have continued to operate within the town since then.

In July, residents presented the Board of Selectpersons with a petition to reestablish the curbside service. The board accepted that petition and scheduled a special town meeting to decide the issue. It also reformed the preexisting but defunct Solid Waste Committee.

Meeting Wednesday evening, members of the Solid Waste Committee agreed that its future work would be dependent upon the outcome of the special town meeting vote on Aug. 14. If curbside is reestablished, the short-term is fairly well-established: the town would raise and appropriate an additional $120,000 for curbside collection, presumably utilizing Archie's over the next year. In the future, however, there are other options for funding curbside pickup, with options ranging from bag fees to tax money, and potentially other options for hauling the trash, although Archie's was the lone company to submit a bid in 2015. If curbside is reestablished on Aug. 14, the committee could turn its attention to how that service would look in future years.

If curbside is not reestablished, the committee could instead look at the operation of the transfer station. One question would be how to manage recycling; Jay previously mandated the purchase of special clear bags to ensure residents recycle.

According to John Johnson, the director of the public works and transfer station departments, recycling does save the town some money. After calculating in the greater distance to transport recyclables, the town pays $74.66 per ton of trash, versus $47.50 per ton of recycling. The town annually recycles 240 to 260 tons of material, compared to 1,600 tons of trash.

Other towns use bag fees at the transfer station, funding operations, incentivizing recycling and eliminating the need to police non-residents. Currently, Jay issues dump stickers for residents to identify who can drop off trash.

Hours of operation are another potential future subject for the committee.

The committee consists of Selectpersons Judy Diaz and Tim DeMillo, Tom Goding, Delance White, Mike Fournier, Susanne Czarnecki, Alfred Dufour III, Marilyn Morse, Greg Given, Richard Harvell and Lillian Wright, with Johnson and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere also assisting.

The Aug. 14 special town meeting will an in-person vote, rather than the referendum style utilized for the annual town meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. After selecting a moderator, voters will be asked to address the following article:

Shall the Town vote to raise and appropriate a Sum of $120,000 for Curbside Collection?

The next day, Aug. 15, the Board of Selectpersons will convene to set the tax commitment. Preliminary estimates provided by Verso regarding the Androscoggin Mill point to a likely increase: the mill's approximately value is expected to reduce by roughly $66.5 million as compared to last year. Early calculations indicate that a mil rate of 22.70 would be necessary to meet the town's revenue needs, given the reduction in valuation at the mill. That would represent an increase over last year's 21.10.

That figure does not include the potential $120,000 curbside appropriation. That would raise the projected mil rate from 22.70 to 22.90, per the calculations of town officials.

The day after that, Aug. 16, the Solid Waste Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the town office.