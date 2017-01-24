Jay departments eye cuts as town seeks to reduce costs

JAY - Changing circumstances at the Verso Androscoggin Mill are driving a particularly difficult budget process this year, as town officials and residents grapple with widespread cuts that are expected to impact every town department.

A second budget workshop was scheduled for Monday night at Spruce Mountain Middle School, after an initial workshop drew significant public comment. The Board of Selectpersons and the Budget Committee went through every town department, seeking to hold the line against further tax increases while simultaneously generating $1.3 million to pay Verso.

The property tax settlement, relating to the mill's over payment of taxes in the years 2013-2015, was agreed to in the spring of 2016. The town agreed to pay a reimbursement to Verso of $4 million over a three-year period. The first of three payments of $1.3 million was made this fiscal year, with payments scheduled for 2017-18 and 2018-19. The debt service increase of paying Verso this fiscal year resulted in a mil rate jump from 17.25 to 21.10.

Monday's workshop was well-attended, drawing more than 40 residents who consistently and repeatedly told the assembled committees that taxes in Jay were too high. Several took umbrage with the salaries and benefit packages provided to town employees, an issue encompassed by the ongoing negotiations between the town and union, while others asked for across the board cuts of amounts ranging from 10 to 40 percent. Other ideas for cuts included eliminating the police department, paying by the bag to throw away garbage at the transfer station and billing homeowners for the water used to fight fires at their residence.

"We're going to end up like every mill town in the state of Maine that lost their cash cow," resident Tom White said, referring to the Verso mill.

The facility has undergone two major workforce reductions in the past year and a half, with its parent corporation filing for bankruptcy in January 2016. In addition to the property tax settlement, many at Monday's meeting warned of even more significant consequences if the mill should close entirely.

While the boards took no formal votes at Monday's workshop, they did give general consent for a series of reductions that will be further discussed at the next meeting. Among these was a series of reductions proposed by the department heads themselves, following the first workshop. Among these reductions was approximately $50,000 out of various health insurance lines, cuts to supply lines and reductions to capital reserve accounts.

The Spruce Mountain Summer Recreation Program, which is located in Livermore Falls and supported by $12,000 in Jay town appropriations, is proposed to be cut from the budget. That six-week program was attended by 130 Jay children last year, offering field trips, arts and crafts, a book club and other activities. Parents pay $35 to have their child attend, augmenting the town appropriation.

Board members also generally supported zeroing out all appropriation into capital reserve accounts, cutting $15,000 out of the Jay Police Department budget reserve, $85,000 out of the Jay Fire Department budget and $45,000 out of the Public Works Department budget. The cuts were recommended by Budget Committee member Mike Ventrella as a two-year hedge against the Verso settlement payments. A $12,313 appropriation into the Sewer Department's capital reserve account is not being recommended to be cut at this time, as those funds are actually a reimbursement for sewer repairs on Reynolds Avenue last year and Jewell Street next year.

Much of the debate focused on emergency services: police, fire and NorthStar EMS, which is supported via a $56,000 payment. Some of those in attendance said that emergency services should not be cut significantly, while others suggested that those departments had to face equal scrutiny. Selectperson Tom Goding said that a consistent issue with cutting the budget was that different residents had different priorities.

"I've been here for nine years talking about cuts," Goding said. The problem was that people never wanted their favorite service reduced, Goding said, and that every person had a different favorite service.

While some in the audience suggested eliminating the local police force and turning law enforcement duties over to the Maine State Police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office, others balked, questioning whether those agencies could provide the same level of service the JPD did. Board members suggested cutting a position out of the police department, which currently funds a police chief, four patrol officers, a detective and a secretary on a full-time basis. Suggestions ranged from a patrol officer position to the detective to the secretary.

Chief Richard Caton IV advocated for the secretary position, with that individual responsible for packaging information submitted by the officers to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution. Caton was asked to look into the elimination of a position from the department and report back to the boards at the next meeting.

For Public Works, Highway Foreman John Johnson said the elimination of additional positions would further slow snow removal. The department is responsible for 95 miles of road and four miles of sidewalks, as well as several parking lots. Due to restrictions on how long equipment operators were allowed to work, Johnson said, eliminating personnel meant that "everything happens slower." The department already has cut some of its functions, such as after-hours snow removal, in a bid to reduce overtime.

At the transfer station, curbside pickup would be eliminated, saving $120,000. Additional cuts would reduce the transfer station budget from the previously proposed $529,850 down to $330,450. Some board members suggested studying a "pay as you throw" system that would charge those using the transfer station on a per bag or per item basis, allowing for further reductions.

Other proposed cuts include the town report, reducing a full-time custodian/sexton/animal control officer down to a part-time custodian, while issuing stipends for the sexton and ACO duties. That would allow for a reduction in salary as well as the elimination of a benefits package. Public works would take over the cemetery mowing duties.

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library returned a $142,965 budget to the boards, cutting 10 percent as requested at a previous meeting and earning thank-yous from several board members.

In the Donation's section, the boards indicated general consent for moving two items, insurance payments associated with the Spruce Mountain ski area and the Area Youth Sports program, out of the budget and into the Tower Recreation Fund. That account is funded through a combination of payments associated with a local cell phone tower and a timber harvest on town-owned land.

The other donation items, which include some $4,500 in support for local clubs and activities such as the July 3rd parade and the July 4th fireworks, would be entirely cut under the current proposal.

The town is also hoping to boost revenue to further alleviate the impact of the $1.3 million settlement payment. One proposal would be to hike sewer rates by a total of $54,281, representing 10 percent of the department's Operations and Maintenance budget, which would result in a subsequent reduction in tax appropriations. Sewer Department Superintendent Mark Holt calculated that the increase would result in an approximately $77 increase in the average water user's sewer bill, from $499 to $576.

Several board members noted it was important that residents concerned about the budget be equally engaged when it came time to discuss the RSU 73 and county budget.