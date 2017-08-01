Jay eyes possible tax increase following drop in mill valuation

JAY - Preliminary valuation numbers for the Verso Androscoggin Mill appear to point to a probable increase in the mil rate, town officials said at Monday evening's Board of Selectperson's meeting.

The mill was valued last year at $357.9 million. According to early estimates and valuation numbers provided by Verso, the mill's approximately value this year is expected to be $291.4 million, a reduction of roughly $66.5 million.

Last year saw a similar decline, with the value of the mill going from $512 million to $357.9 million after two machines and a ground wood operation were closed. The town responded by reduced its total municipal budget expenditures by 10 percent earlier that year, as well as applying to the state for "sudden and severe" support, meeting the criteria of having a single taxpayer reducing its revenue contribution by at least 2 percent.

This year, the town passed a municipal budget of $6 million, representing more than a 20 percent decrease in Jay's net municipal expenditures. That budget was passed with an eye toward future reductions in value at the Verso Mill, as well as a $1,333,334 property tax settlement payment to Verso, relating to the mill's over payment of taxes in the years 2013-2015.

According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, preliminary estimates, based off of that budget, the RSU 73 school budget, the Franklin County budget, estimated revenues and the Homestead Exemption reimbursement, indicate that a mil rate of 22.70 would be necessary to meet the town's revenue needs, given the reduction in valuation at the mill. That would represent an increase over last year's 21.10.

The projection is further complicated by an upcoming special town meeting regarding curbside pickup of trash and recyclables. As part of the annual town meeting vote, residents approved a Transfer Station budget that did away with the curbside contract, a $120,000 expense for the town. However, some 370-plus residents later presented the selectpersons with a petition to reestablish the service, which officially ended on July 1. At the July 10 meeting, in a divided vote, the board approved accepting the petition and scheduled a special town meeting on Aug. 14 to decide the issue. They also reformed the Solid Waste Committee to consider the issue.

Adding curbside back into the budget would raise the projected mil rate from 22.70 to 22.90, per the calculations of town officials.

Pairing the 22.70 mil rate figure with the Homestead Exemption provides a preliminary projection on what the average Jay taxpayer might pay this year. For example, a 22.70 rate on a $150,000 home, taking advantage of the Homestead Exemption, would result in $2,951 in taxes - an increase of $102.50 over last year's $2,848.50. A $100,000 home would see an increase of approximately $23, while a $75,000 home would actually see a reduction, thanks to the Homestead Exemption.

The board's current schedule would have them committing taxes on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m., after the special town meeting on Aug. 14.