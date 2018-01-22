Jay funds sewer plant study, roof replacement

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved funding an engineering study for the North Jay Wastewater Treatment Facility and a replacement roof for a storage building near the Public Works Garage Monday.

The board approved expending $15,800 for the study by the engineering firm Wright-Pierce, targeting the North Jay facility which is approaching its 20th year of operation. Simultaneously, Superintendent Mark Holt told the board, Livermore Falls is employing the same firm to look at that town's sewer plant; a significant percentage of Jay is served by that plant.

Holt and other town officials had hoped to secure a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant that would have covered 75 percent of the cost of the study, or $11,850. However, North Jay's median income fell just above the $39,800 average income required to trigger the grant. Jay ran an income survey to meet USDA's requirement, but fell short of the 67 percent response rate required to conduct the survey. Only 48 of 86 user responded to the survey, Holt said, despite multiple mailings and door-to-door visits. Fifty-eight responses would have been necessary.

Without the USDA Rural Development grant, Jay will need to cover the $15,800 cost itself. The funds will come out of the department's $338,000 reserve account. That account, Holt noted, needed to supply roughly $620,000 to cover the department's future needs.

Livermore Falls met USDA's median income requirements and did not need to run a survey, Holt said. The grant would cover $30,000 of the $40,000 cost; that remaining $10,000 would be split between Jay and Livermore Falls.

The board voted to approve funding the engineering study, with Selectpersons Tim DeMillo, Judy Diaz and Keith Cornelio in favor. Selectperson Gary McGrane was opposed.

In other business, the board approved replacing the shingles of a barn used to store equipment near the Public Works Garage. The building, an unheated, shingled barn constructed in 1977, is 100 feet long and roughly half of that in width and is capped by a pair of cupolas with peaked roofs and weather vanes. After previously requesting bids, the board decided to have the shingles removed and replaced.

The bid was awarded Monday to Crapotts Inc. of Livermore Falls at the cost of $18,300, with the unanimous support of the board. Awarding the bid to that company is contingent upon its references checking out. The second-highest bidder was Williams Roofing Co. of Waterville who bid at $18,560. The work is to be complete by May 30.

The board also approved discussing a new lease with Head Start for use of a town building near the school campus. The town will offer a lease at the price of $725 per month in the first year, increasing to $750 in year two and $775 in year three, including a possible two-year extension. Head Start, a federally-funded education program for young children from low-income families, previously paid between $650 to $700 per month over the past few years.