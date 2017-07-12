Jay man accused of murder to appear in Auburn tomorrow

AUBURN - The man accused of killing a Jay woman will appear in Androscoggin Superior Court in Auburn Thursday, after a criminal complaint alleging the crime of murder was filed with superior court system.

The complaint, filed by Maine State Police Detective John Kyle in Androscoggin County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, alleges that James Sweeney, 56 of Jay, did "intentionally or knowingly cause the death of Wendy Douglass," 51, on or about Tuesday, July 11.

James Sweeney, 56 of Jay, turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning. Jay Police Department personnel subsequently discovered Douglass in her home at 5 Jewell Street, which is located in Chisholm. Sweeney reportedly lived at that address with Douglass.

Maine State Police detectives and State Medical Examiner's Office personnel began investigating the death, which was initially termed "suspicious" Tuesday morning. Sweeney was later arrested on the charge of murder, with a formal complaint filed Wednesday.