Jay man arrested after allegedly grabbing woman’s throat
JAY - A local man was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday, after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat during an altercation.
Steven Dougher, 31 of Jay, was charged with aggravated domestic violence assault, a Class B felony, after police responded to a call from a neighbor at roughly 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to Police Chief Richard Caton IV, JPD Officer Mike Booker and Sgt. Russell Adams responded after the neighbor called the Jay department directly to report an altercation.
Caton said that police were informed that Dougher and a woman had a verbal altercation, with the woman eventually leaving the residence. When she attempted to reenter the building, Caton said, Dougher is alleged to have grabbed the woman by the throat. The woman told police that she hadn't been able to breathe.
The woman refused treatment, Caton said. The assault charge was elevated to an aggravated felony due to the allegation of strangulation. Dougher was arrested without incident and taken to Franklin County Detention Center.
Livermore Falls Police Department also responded to the initial call.
Strangulation "the intentional impeding of the breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the person's throat or neck" Title 17-A: MAINE CRIMINAL CODE Part 2: SUBSTANTIVE OFFENSES Chapter 9: OFFENSES AGAINST THE PERSON
I fear that the title of this article does not convey the severity of the injury this man caused to this woman. He did not merely put his hands on her throat, but rather caused her to not be able to breathe. Strangulation is extremely dangerous and a major indicator of lethality.
"Today, we know unequivocally that strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence: unconsciousness may occur within seconds and death within minutes."
https://www.domesticshelters.org/domestic-violence-articles-information/strangulation-can-leave-long-lasting-injuries#.WmDCavmnG70