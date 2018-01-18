Jay man arrested after allegedly grabbing woman’s throat

JAY - A local man was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday, after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat during an altercation.

Steven Dougher, 31 of Jay, was charged with aggravated domestic violence assault, a Class B felony, after police responded to a call from a neighbor at roughly 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to Police Chief Richard Caton IV, JPD Officer Mike Booker and Sgt. Russell Adams responded after the neighbor called the Jay department directly to report an altercation.

Caton said that police were informed that Dougher and a woman had a verbal altercation, with the woman eventually leaving the residence. When she attempted to reenter the building, Caton said, Dougher is alleged to have grabbed the woman by the throat. The woman told police that she hadn't been able to breathe.

The woman refused treatment, Caton said. The assault charge was elevated to an aggravated felony due to the allegation of strangulation. Dougher was arrested without incident and taken to Franklin County Detention Center.

Livermore Falls Police Department also responded to the initial call.