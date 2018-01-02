Jay man arrested after allegedly striking woman with cane

JAY - A local man was arrested on New Year's Eve on a felony assault charge after he allegedly struck a woman with a cane, causing a severe laceration.

Ronald Tarckini, 65 of Jay, was arrested on one charge of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, as well as refusing to submit to arrest or detention, a misdemeanor, following Sunday's incident.

According to Police Chief Richard Caton IV, JPD Officer Dylan Rider was called to a residence on Barker Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 after receiving a report of a disturbance. There he discovered a female residence with a severe laceration to her head, covered in blood.

The woman told police that she'd been struck in the head with a cane by Tarckini, and that she might have blacked out. She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS.

Tarckini, Caton said, had locked himself in a bedroom and refused to come out. Officers eventually forced entry into the room and arrested him. He was charged with elevated aggravated assault for the alleged injury to the resident and refusal to submit to arrest or detention for not coming out of the bedroom.

JPD was assisted at the scene by departments from Farmington, Wilton and Livermore Falls. Caton said that the incident remains under investigation.

Tarckini was held on $2,500 cash bail.