Jay man charged with arson after fire damages garage

JAY - Devin Penney, 21 of Jay, has been charged with arson, a Class A felony, in relation to a blaze that police say he started on Aug. 9.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system by State Fire Marshal's Office investigator Kenneth MacMaster, first responders were drawn to a garage at 229 Intervale Road in the early morning hours of Aug. 9 after receiving a report of a structure fire just before 12:30 a.m. Police and firefighters with Jay's local departments discovered a fire in the garage's basement and quickly extinguished it, resulting in minimum damage and moderate smoke damage to the garage and attached residence. No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Penney, MacMaster wrote in the affidavit, was located in the immediate area of the fire and advised that he had started the fire. MacMaster determined that the fire had been caused through the use of an open flame device and some combustible material.

The house is owned by Penney's mother Sabrina Penney, who told MacMaster that Devin Penney also resided at the home with herself and her other three children, all of whom who were asleep at the time of the fire. Sabrina Penney told investigators that she awoke to discover smoke in the home and found that Devin Penney had blocked the door and threatened her if she attempted to put out the fire. She contacted 9-1-1 and evacuated with her other three children.

Penney was transported to Franklin County Detention Center and held without bail pending an initial court appearance Friday.