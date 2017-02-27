Jay man charged with maple syrup theft

WILTON - A Jay man is facing felony charges of burglary and theft after police say he stole $1,500 worth of maple syrup from a local sugar shack.

Brandon Hall, 24, of Jay, is charged with Class B felony burglary and theft. Hall was already in jail on other charges. In November 2016, he was indicted on charges of Class C felony theft by unauthorized taking and Class E misdemeanor violation of condition of release. The most recent charges were elevated to Class B, due to prior charges.

A maple syrup producer reported to police on Feb. 18 that his sugar shack had been broken into and 50 half gallon containers of maple syrup had been taken. At some point earlier in the month the sugar shack, located in a secluded wooded area, had been broken into and the syrup was taken, said Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

Wilton Officer Efra Becerra's investigation led him to Hall, who is a former employee at the maple syrup operation, Wilcox said. Seventeen containers of maple syrup have been recovered by police.

Today Wilton and Jay police searched a residence in Jay where more evidence was recovered, Wilcox said.

The case remains under investigation, she added.