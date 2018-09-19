Jay man charged with taking car in Wilton

WILTON - A Jay man has been summonsed for theft by unauthorized use this week by the Wilton Police Department, after he allegedly took a vehicle from Village View Apartments without permission.

Michael Marble Jr., 21 of Jay, was taken to Franklin County Detention Center on a probation hold after he was issued a summons by Wilton Police Department Officer Ethan Kyes for misdemeanor theft by unauthorized use. Marble was out on probation following an incident that occurred last year that also involved a missing vehicle.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier was taken from a Village View Apartment resident sometime Sunday evening. The missing car was reported Monday morning at 7:15 a.m. to Wilton police and Kyes began investigating. That investigation led Kyes to Marble, Wilcox said.

Wilcox said that Marble disclosed that the missing vehicle was in the South Portland area. Police in South Portland had not yet located the vehicle as of Wednesday morning.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Marble was convicted of domestic violence assault and theft by unauthorized use, relating to the theft of a 2010 Chrysler Sebring, in an incident that occurred last summer. He received a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail, followed by two years of probation.