Jay man dies after crash in Route 4 construction zone

JAY - A local man operating a pickup truck that struck a steamroller on Route 4 yesterday morning later died at Franklin Memorial Hospital, police said Wednesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.

According to Jay Police Department Sgt. Russell Adams, a 2005 GMC pickup truck operated by Dana Morse, 60 of Jay, was traveling through a construction zone on Route 4 when the crash occurred. A multi-week construction project on Route 4 had closed the southbound lane; traffic was proceeding south through the northbound lane when Morse's truck pulled into the southbound lane for an unknown reason.

After pulling into the closed lane, Adams said, Morse's truck struck a steamroller from behind. The construction equipment was being operated by Charles Gould, 52 of Hartland, an employee of Pike Industries. Gould was not hurt in the collision.

The crash was reported at 10:44 a.m. Responding units included JPD and Wilton Police Department personnel, as well as Jay Fire & Rescue and NorthStar EMS. Morse was transported to FMH, where he later died.

The GMC truck was totaled in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

Adams said that the crash remains under investigation by the JPD. He noted that construction was expected to continue for several weeks along Route 4, and asked motorists to use caution in construction zones and drive slowly.