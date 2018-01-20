Jay man indicted for alleged cane assault

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a Jay man accused of injuring a woman with a cane, causing a severe laceration.

Ronald Tarckini, 65 of Jay, was indicted on one count of elevated aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as refusing to submit to arrest or detention, a misdemeanor, relating to the New Year's Eve incident.

Jay police were called to a residence on Barker Street in Jay at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 after receiving a report of a disturbance. There, officers discovered a female residence with a severe laceration to her head, covered in blood.

The woman told police that she'd been struck in the head with a cane by Tarckini, and that she might have blacked out. She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS.

Tarckin had reportedly locked himself in a bedroom and refused to come out. Officers eventually forced entry into the room and arrested him. He was charged with elevated aggravated assault for the alleged injury to the resident and refusal to submit to arrest or detention for not coming out of the bedroom.

JPD was assisted at the scene by departments from Farmington, Wilton and Livermore Falls.

Grand jury indictments represent a finding that there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred, after considering evidence the District Attorney's Office has presented. The grand jury needs not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt like a regular trial jury.