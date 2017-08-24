Jay man indicted for murder

FARMINGTON - The man accused of killing a Jay woman with a baseball bat was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury yesterday, on one count of Intentional or Knowing Murder. In Maine, the crime of murder carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

James “Ted” Sweeney, 57 of Jay, was indicted yesterday for the alleged July 11 murder of Wendy Douglass. The grand jury report was released Thursday afternoon. An indictment means that after considering the evidence the Attorney General's Office has presented, the grand jury believed there was probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

Sweeney has been in custody since he arrived at the Androscoggin County Jail on the morning of July 11, having driven himself in his black Lincoln MKZ sedan. According to an affidavit filed with the court by Maine State Police Detective John Kyle, Sweeney had a note that read: “I'm going to jail cause I hurt my girlfriend. I live at 5 Jewel [sic] St Jay my name is James e Sweeney. Please check Wendy Douglas [sic] at 5 Jewell st jay I did wrong."

Jay police immediately conducted a well-being check at 5 Jewell Street, a small house located in Chisholm. Officers forced their way into the home and discovered the resident, Douglass, age 51, on a bed, inside a room behind a closed door, with a note taped under the handle. That note reportedly read: "Wendy I love you you ruin my love I already know you cheat on me you lie lie lie a lot. 'Ted.'"

Police later learned that Ted was a nickname used by Sweeney. Police were eventually informed that Douglass and Sweeney were in relationship and that relationship had ended a week earlier, but the two had continued to live in the same house.

NorthStar EMS personnel confirmed that Douglass was dead. Douglass had a "visible injury to the facial area," per Kyle's affidavit. Police also say they discovered a wooden baseball bat beneath the base of the staircase leading to the second floor. That bat had red/brown staining, Kyle wrote in his affidavit, with that stain later testing positive for blood.

Sweeney was arrested on July 11. An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office on July 12 indicated that the cause of Douglass' death was “blunt force trauma” to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Sweeney appeared in Androscoggin County Superior Court on July 13 in Auburn in order to appear before Justice Stokes, who has been assigned to the case. He appeared in court with attorney Walter Hanstein, who will be representing the Jay man with attorney Tom Carey, and with American Sign Language interpreters, as Sweeney is deaf. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese will be prosecuting the case for the state.

No plea was accepted at the July 13 hearing, as the court awaited the results from the Franklin County Grand Jury. A Harnish hearing, required prior to holding a defendant charged with a capital offense without pre-trial bail, was postponed by agreement on July 13 until September.

[Editor's Note: Attorney Walter Hanstein and the reporter are related.]