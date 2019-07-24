Jay man indicted on federal drug charge

BANGOR - A Jay man has been indicted on federal drug charges relating to his alleged possession of methamphetamine, according to an unsealed indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Bangor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brian R. Holmes, 39 of Jay, has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as five counts of unlawful use of a communication facility, specifically a telephone, in committing the offense.

According to the indictment, Holmes and his co-defendants are accused of conspiring to possess and distribute 50 grams or more of meth and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of meth, a federally-controlled substance. The names of Holmes' co-defendants have been redacted from the indictment. The indictment indicates that the allegation took place between Jan. 1, 2017 and Aug. 30, 2018.

Holmes has a prior drug felony conviction, specifically an unlawful trafficking conviction out of Caribou more than 5 years ago. According to the Bangor Daily News, Holmes and two other people were charged in 2012 with selling meth to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents. Holmes was eventually sentenced to one year in prison. Due to that conviction, the mandatory minimum penalty for the conspiracy to distribute charge is 10 years. The maximum sentence is life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.

The five counts of unlawful use of an unlawful use of a communication facility all relate to Holmes' allegedly using phones in "committing, causing, and facilitating the offense of distribution and possession" of meth, according to the indictment. The dates referenced in the indictment are between July 19, 2017 and Dec. 13, 2017.

Each count of unlawful use of a communication facility carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

A trial on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 10.