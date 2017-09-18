Jay man killed in fatal crash

ETNA - A Jay man was killed Monday afternoon after two trucks collided on I-95, despite the attempts of a half dozen passersby to render fist aid.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, Joseph Lawler, 56 of Jay, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at mile marker 165 on the Interstate near Etna. Lawler was operating a small box truck that struck a tractor trailer truck from behind just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lane.

The tractor trailer truck, which was owned by W.T. Rand and was operated by Paul Bean Jr., 55 of Corinth, was stopped in the breakdown lane and had pulled into the travel lane prior to being struck by the other truck. It was hauling small pieces of granite, while Lawler's truck was leased by Fred's Coffee. The collision occurred near the top of a small hill located at mile marker 165.

After the collision, a number of passersby stopped at the site of the crash and attempted to administer first aid, including three nurses. Lawler, who was reportedly entrapped in his vehicle, died prior to the ambulance arriving at the scene.

Southbound traffic was blocked for three and a half hours and detoured through the Etna exit. The road reopened at approximately 6 p.m.

Maine State Police is investigating the crash, with McCausland reporting that there are currently no known witnesses except for three tractor trailer trucks that all passed Bean's truck moments prior to the crash. Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact the Maine State Police in Bangor.