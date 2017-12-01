Jay man pleads guilty to brandishing handgun on Route 4

FARMINGTON - A Jay man admitted to one count of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon in Franklin County Superior Court Friday, with the charge stemming from a 2016 incident in which he pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Route 4.

Jacob Couture, 27 of Jay, pleaded guilty to the terrorizing with a dangerous weapon charge, a Class C felony, as part of an arranged plea that resulted in two other misdemeanor charges, threatening display of a dangerous weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, both being dismissed. The plea included a sentence of 364 days in jail, entirely suspended, followed by a year of probation.

Couture's plea was in the nature of an Alford plea, attorney John Martin told the court. An Alford plea indicates that the defendant is maintaining their innocence or disagrees with the state's version of the case, but is pleading guilty to minimize the risk of a trial and a longer prison sentence.

Evidence the state would have presented had the case proceeded to trial, summarized by Assistant District Attorney James Andrews, would have consisted of testimony from two women operating a vehicle on Dec. 10, 2016 on Route 4. The women, traveling with two young children on Route 4 from Jay to the Farmington Walmart, at one point got in front of a truck on a section of road that narrowed from two lanes down to one. This seemed to irritate the operator of the truck, Andrews said, which closely followed the witnesses' vehicle and eventually passed them. At that point, Andrews said, the truck's operator displayed a large, silver revolver.

The women passed the truck again on the way to Walmart, with the operator pointing the handgun in their direction, Andrews said. Later, with the truck positioned ahead of the witnesses, they told police that the operator pointed his handgun out the back window of his vehicle.

The women contacted police, with Farmington Detective Marc Bowering and Officer Justin Blais interviewing the victims near the Walmart. The officers noticed a vehicle matching the provided description leave Walmart and effected a traffic stop on the Wilton Road, near the intersection with the Livermore Falls Road. The driver was identified as Couture and a loaded, silver-colored .357 handgun was located in his truck. Couture had a young passenger in his vehicle as well, police said.

In addition to the felony conviction and the suspended sentence, Couture will be on probation for one year, with conditions to include no contact with the named victims of the case and to not possess any dangerous weapons. Additionally, Judge Maria Woodman noted, Couture would be banned for life from possessing firearms due to the felony conviction.

The pistol in question, a Taurs .357 Magnum revolver, will be forfeited to the state.

Martin said that while his client had a different rendition of events that comprised the incident, he understood that the arranged plea eliminated the risk of a trial. Andrews said that the state had made a number of attempts to contact the victims regarding Friday's proceeding but had been unsuccessful.