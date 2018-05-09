Jay man receives four year sentence on drug conspiracy charge

FARMINGTON - A Jay man plead guilty to conspiring to traffic in heroin at Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday, receiving a partially-suspended, four year sentence in a case that was linked to a local woman that overdosed twice last summer.

Jeremiah D. Paulton, 35 of Jay, plead guilty to conspiracy to commit trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class C felony. Paulton is believed to have assisted in providing heroin to a 29-year-old Farmington woman who was revived with Narcan in her home on July 12, 2017.

In an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court, Det. Darin Gilbert wrote that after responding to a Davis Road address on July 12 with NorthStar EMS in response to a possible overdose, they discovered the woman unconscious in her home. They used the drug Narcan to revive her and later questioned her at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The woman told Gilbert that she had overdosed on heroin, but was otherwise "reluctant to cooperate," according to the detective. She told police that a man named "Rod" from the Augusta area provided the drugs, but police believed it was Paulton.

First responders were called back to the Davis Road address on July 14 for the same woman and once again had to administer Narcan. Upon being revived, the woman told police that she had used heroin again. In searching the residence, police discovered drug paraphernalia and the woman's phone. That phone contained messages that indicated that Paulton provided the woman the heroin.

Paulton received a four year sentence with all but 10 months suspended. He will be on probation for two years after his release, with conditions to include no use or possession of illegal drugs with random search and test for same. He will be required to complete substance abuse counseling.

Paulton was previously convicted of manslaughter on Nov. 22, 2000 and terrorizing on Jan. 6, 2009. He had to serve six years of his suspended manslaughter sentence after he was convicted of terrorizing back in 2009.