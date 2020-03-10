Jay man recognized for contributions to community

JAY - A longtime member of the community was recognized for his contributions to the community at Monday evening's Board of Selectpersons meeting.

Robert "Bob" Shink was provided with a municipal resolution for a Spirit of America Foundation Tribute. Established in 1990, Spirit of America Awards recognize individuals and organizations for commendable community service. Shink was nominated for the award by Selectperson Gary McGrane. Also recognized in the resolution was Winnie Shink, Bob Shink's wife of 69 years, for "her support that have made his efforts so successful."

After his parents emigrated to Maine from Canada, Shink served in U.S. Army in World War II. He later served as a volunteer firefighter for more than 18 years before retiring from the International Paper Company in 1987. The resolution also recognized Shink's work with children with special needs, including his volunteering for Special Olympics for more than 40 years, for Program Dawn - now known as Work First - for 35 years and for "consistently assisting disability groups in Franklin County as President of Work First."

The resolution also noted Shink's civic mindedness was represented by his encouragement of people from Coburn Gore to Jay to vote on election day.

"... Bob Shink is hereby recognized for his exemplary citizenship and outstanding achievements and honors brought upon this community, with the 2020 Town of Jay Spirit of America Foundation Tribute," the resolution reads.

Shink was given a standing ovation following the awarding of the resolution by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. "Thank you for all my friends and everyone who's involved," Shink said.

In other business, a public hearing was held for next month's annual town meeting, with little discussion. The $5,300,474 in proposed expenditures would mark a roughly $9,000 reduction in spending as compared to the current fiscal year. With projected revenues increasing to $2.1 million, a $120,000 jump over the current budget, residents would be asked to pay $3.23 million in assessments, a decrease of roughly $130,000 or more than 3 percent.

The annual town meeting is scheduled for April 28.