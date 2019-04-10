Jay man sentenced to 38 years for murder

FARMINGTON - A Jay man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend with a softball bat was sentenced to 38 years in prison Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court.

James "Ted" Sweeney, 59 of Jay, was convicted of murder on Feb. 1, with Justice William Stokes finding that Sweeney had not lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct when he struck Wendy Douglass in the head and face with a bat in the early morning hours of July 11, 2017.

On Wednesday, friends and family of Douglass gathered in the courtroom as attorneys for the state and Sweeney augmented previously-submitted memorandums with sentencing arguments. As was the case throughout the four-and-a-half day trial that took place in January, American Sign Language interpreters were on hand to translate for Sweeney, who is deaf.

Sweeney and Douglass had been in a roughly 10-year relationship that had ended at some point in mid- to late-July 2017, although Sweeney had been permitted to continue living at Douglass' residence at 5 Jewell Street in Jay. While things had generally been good over that 10-year period, the final year-plus of the relationship had been marked by jealousy and suspicion on the part of Sweeney toward Douglass. That jealousy - unfounded according to all witness testimony - had become so "obsessive and extreme," as Stokes put it in his verdict, that the defendant had apparently installed a game camera to spy on the home's comings and goings, wore disguises and borrowed vehicles to follow Douglass and would talk of little else to some family members.

Sweeney told doctors for the state and defense that after returning from having a smoke outside, he saw Douglass' cellphone with a text message that said 'gone.' He "panicked" as a result of the message, retrieving the softball bat from the hallway at around 4:30 a.m. After pacing with the bat for roughly an hour, Sweeney told the doctors that he went into Douglass' bedroom, shouted "you lie to me" and struck her three times with the bat. From there, he returned the bat to the hallway, taped a note to Douglass' bedroom door, emailed the pastor of the church he and Douglass attended and texted his sons. He then went to Androscoggin County Jail, where he informed a corrections officer that someone needed to check on his girlfriend at 5 Jewell Street because he had hurt her. 'I did wrong' that note concluded.

Jay police, conducting a welfare check triggered by Sweeney's note at the Androscoggin County Jail, discovered Douglass after they gained entry to her home later that morning.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, who represented the state along with AAG Leane Zainea during the trial, said that Sweeney had made a choice due to his jealousy of Douglass, who had recently ended her 10-year relationship Sweeney, when he picked up a wooden softball bat and struck the 51-year-old Jay woman in the head at least three times. She pointed to a previous incident described at trial, in which Sweeney took a gun into Douglass' bedroom and, according to Douglass' mother, Cynthia Mulhern, threatened to kill her. That "horrible, hideous manipulation" was an element of the domestic violence that would eventually claim Douglass' life, Elam said.

Two family members spoke in court, with a number of other people submitting written victim impact statements. Mulhern spoke to her daughter's generosity toward Sweeney, saying that it made his betrayal that much more horrific. She said she would forever feel that she should have done more to get Douglass away from Sweeney.

"I will never be able to erase this from my mind," Mulhern said. "I will not have any peace."

Jessica Douglass, Wendy's daughter, said that her sense of security and safety were gone. Wendy Douglass was killed on her birthday, Jessica said, ensuring that she would be reminded of the death every year.

"My mother is going to miss out on the rest of my brother's and my life," Jessica Douglass said.

The state asked for a sentence of 55 years, with Elam arguing that the victim impact and other aggravating factors, such as Sweeney's criminal history which included a misdemeanor assault, outweighed any mitigating factors.

Walter Hanstein, who represented Sweeney along with attorney Thomas Carey during the trial, argued for a sentence of 25 years in prison. Hanstein said that the state had not proved the murder was intentional; instead, Stokes' verdict indicated that the judge had reasonable doubt it was Sweeney's "conscious object" to kill Douglass but that he had no similar doubt that the defendant knowingly caused the victim's death. That Sweeney had not been found guilty of intentional murder should be weighed in the defendant's favor at sentencing, Hanstein said. He also pointed to what he said were other mitigating factors, including Sweeney's background of sexual and physical abuse.

Sweeney provided Stokes with a letter which Hanstein read in open court. In it, Sweeney said that he loved Wendy Douglass and her family, offering an apology for causing her death.

"I pray you to understand my deep sorrow feel to my Wendy Douglass," Sweeney wrote. "I am not monster."

Stokes called the murder a brutal, violent, unprovoked bludgeoning inflicted upon an innocent woman as she slept. He also said that he could not shake the belief that Sweeney had serious mental health issues that had arisen in the six to nine months prior to Douglass' death. It must have been "unbearable" for Douglass to live with Sweeney given his mounting, obsessive jealousy, Stokes said, noting that the case presented as a classic case of domestic violence in many respects. He said that he had no question that Douglass had loved Sweeney.

"That's the saddest part, Mr. Sweeney," Stokes said. "The sad part--the irony, is that she did love you. And you killed her. That is the sad tragedy of domestic violence."

Stokes' sentencing remarks focused mostly on Sweeney's mental health issues and the impact of the murder on Douglass' family. The impact on the victim's family was incalculable, Stokes said, telling Douglass' friends and family members that he was very sorry for the pain they went through.

"You didn't just commit a knowing murder on July 11, 2017," Stokes told Sweeney. "You took people's memories, [their] future memories."

Stokes said that he did believe that Sweeney was having some type of mental health crisis in the summer of 2017, one that may have been exacerbated by his deafness.

"I think he's right, I don't think he's a monster," Stokes said, referring to Sweeney's letter. "I think he did something monstrous."

Stokes sentenced Sweeney to 38 years in prison. He will also have to pay $1,785 in restitution to the Victims Compensation Board, which provides some support for the families of murder victims.

[Editor's Note: Attorney Walter Hanstein and the author are related.]