Jay municipal budget articles approved

JAY - Voters approved two reduced amounts for Town Government and Sewer Department operations Tuesday evening.

There were 338 votes cast in favor of the Town Government article, with 274 in opposition. The Sewer Department vote was practically identical, with 337 votes cast in favor and 274 opposing the new budget. All totals are unofficial.

Both articles were defeated at the original town meeting on April 25. The $463,765 Town Government budget was voted down with 258 votes cast in favor and 375 in opposition. That budget represented a $40,000 decrease from the current fiscal year. The $530,613 Sewer Department budget, which was proposed a $10,000 decrease, was defeated with 251 votes in favor and 378 votes opposed.

A total of $9,000 was cut out of both departments. For the Town Government article was decreased by $4,500, out of the Salaries line. Those funds were earmarked for employees selling back vacation time, the employees met and determined that no vacation time would be sold this year.

The Sewer Department had to deal with an increase of $8,350 that cropped up after the April 25 vote, relating to new projected flow data for the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility. Offsetting that increase were several small cuts, including $850 out of the benefits line, $1,000 out of utilities and supplies by $5,000, as well as a $4,313 cut to the Capital Reserve expenditure.