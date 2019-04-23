Jay municipal, RSU 73 budgets pass

JAY - Residents approved $5.3 million in municipal expenditures and a $19.6 million budget for Regional School Unit 73 at the polls Tuesday, while narrowly rejecting authorization for marijuana establishments in town.

Town elections resulted in Selectperson Judy Diaz winning another three-year term on the board in an uncontested vote. In the RSU 73 election, incumbent RSU 73 Director Douglas DiPasquale received 161 votes and newcomer J. Lynn Ouellette received 305 votes to join the school board for three-year terms. Fellow candidates Tarek Nadeau and Kerry Jackson received 124 votes and 99 votes, respectively.

Every municipal budget article passed, approving a $5.3 million budget that is down nearly 14 percent from the previous fiscal year. Factoring out money paid to the Verso Corporation as part of a multi-year settlement, the budget would be up 8.8 percent competed to the current fiscal year. Increases include supporting capital reserve accounts that were not fully funded while the settlement was being paid.

The budget incorporates a projected $184,100 increase in revenue to $1.95 million, an increase of 10 percent. If realized, that would represent a reduction in net expenditures of nearly 23 percent as compared to the fiscal year.

Residents chose not to opt in to authorizing marijuana-related businesses in Jay, by a vote of 200 in favor and 204 opposed. That means that new medical marijuana stores, as well as cultivation, products manufacturing and testing facilities, cannot open in Jay. Preexisting businesses may continue to operate.

Residents did vote to enact a Special Amusement Ordinance, effectively allowing Jay to continue to issue permits to businesses and non-profits that have live entertainment at an establishment serving alcohol. Town officials recently learned that Jay had to have an ordinance to issue permits. The new cost for the permit will be $25.

All three towns voted to support the $19.6 million RSU 73 budget approved at the district budget meeting, by a combined vote of 395 in favor and 234 opposed. Cast in Jay were 255 votes in favor and 148 opposed; Livermore had 92 votes in favor and 63 opposed; and Livermore Falls had 48 in favor and 23 opposed.

The budget represents an increase of $762,853 over the current fiscal year, or 4 percent. The budget would be funded by $10.2 million in local revenue, an increase of $897,189 over the current fiscal year, and another $9.36 million in state and other funding.

Relating to the K-12 school budget, Jay will see an increase of roughly $487,000 in its local assessment; Livermore will see an increase of $183,000; and Livermore Falls will see an increase of $228,000. Those figures don't account for an additional $60,000 in funding for Adult Education, $20,000 from each town.

Increases include a $195,000 contingency, aimed at addressing unplanned cost increases such as Special Education students moving into the district, unexpected construction costs and additional Kindergartners that hadn't registered at the start of school. If the contingency isn't used, it becomes part of the district's cash balance to help pay for the next budget.

A school resource officer position has also been funded, with both Jay and RSU 73 voters supporting dual, $50,000 respective payments. That officer, a member of Jay Police Department, will split their time between the district and, when school isn't in session, patrolling in Jay.

Residents also overwhelmingly approved continuing the practice of having budget validation referendums, by a combined vote of 454 in favor and 168 opposed.