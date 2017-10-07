Jay-Niles Memorial Library looking ahead to busy autumn

JAY - Despite coming off a busy summer, there's no rest for the Jay-Niles Memorial Library this fall, as work continues on the grant-funded Makerspace and using additional funds provided by the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

Nearly 50 students participated in the “Objects in Motion" Children’s Summer Reading Program this year. Priscilla Pineau, Jay-Niles Memorial Library children’s librarian, devised and organized the effort, with participants ranging from 2 to 10 years old. The library had 45 children sign up for the program, with 39 turning in reading time for a total of 87 percent participation. All combined, the young people read or were read to for a total of 425 hours.

The kick-off was a program by Mad Science of Maine. The Spruce Mountain PTO provided the funds to hold this special event. The Friends of the Jay-Niles Memorial Library provided money for all other program costs and library patrons provided items needed for the programs, including: toilet paper rolls, milk caps, plastic lids, etc. which were used to create planes, boats and cars. The Spruce Mountain Primary School saved milk cartons which were used to make boats. Numerous volunteers assisted throughout the summer, many of whom are part of the Friends of Jay-Niles Memorial Library. The library wishes to extend a special thanks to them, as well as, the children’s parents and other caregivers who all had a hand in making this program a great success.

The “Reading by Design” Tween and Teen Summer Reading program focusing on reading, art, and design, took on a number of different projects this summer. This included the creation of a READ sculpture, Galaxy in a Jar, Glow Jars, Mod Podge, T-shirt decorating, and Pallet Art. The library had 10 young people sign up with nine participating in activities and turning in reading, for a total of 90 percent participation. Participants read a total of 28 books over the summer.

This summer, the library received a $5,000 grant for the creation of a Makerspace for use by tweens and teens in RSU#73. This grant was made possible by a Maine Public Library Fund Grant. The revenue from this grant came from Maine citizens who make voluntary contributions when they file their Maine State Income Tax returns.

The center is located upstairs in the Board Room, containing equipment such as a 3D printer, Robotics kit, coding bots, Canon Pixma Photo Inkjet Printer, Fuel Cell Science Lab Kit, Hydraulic Arm activity set, Electric Race Car Activity Kit, Mini Wind Turbine Activity, littleBits circuitry sets, Teacher Geek tool sets, engineering and science kits, and arts and crafts supplies. The goal is to have the space up and running by Oct. 24, at which time the library will hold their first “open create” time from 6-8 p.m. This event will be held every Tuesday at that time. The room may also be used other times by appointment.

The library is also benefiting from a Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation Grant - $25,000 grant it received in September for new technology, furnishings and programming. The library applied for this grant with the intention of improving access to enrichment for adults.

"We have been lucky to provide numerous programs to young people, and now we want to provide more robust opportunities for the adults in our community as well," library director Tamara Hoke said.

Hoke noted that Jay and the surrounding area was struggling with the jobs lost at the Verso Mill. As part of widespread decreases in municipal spending, the library budget was also reduced as part of the last budget process.

"However, we want to continue to provide quality programming and services to library patrons," Hoke said. "These are both areas that enrich the lives of the residents in our area. Not everyone can afford a computer, the internet, emerging technology, entertainment, or to buy their own books. The library is a perfect place to offer these opportunities to the community."

Some other objectives for the King grant include revamping the current computer area with new furniture, laptops, and e-readers for adults to use. The library’s older computers will be moved to the children’s, young people, and young adult area. Hoke also wants to make already existing book groups more dynamic.

"One of our groups is a book and movie group, where the participants read the book, watch the movie, and discuss, compare, and contrast them," Hoke said. "We have a movie projector and site license for the films we show. We would like to provide better seating for watching and discussing the films."

Hoke went on to say that she envisioned a community-wide book club, trying to get as many people in the community as possible to read a book, have the author come to the library and have related speakers.

Adult Reading Groups at the library include the Maine book group, where the authors and/or the subject is Maine, and a Book and Film Group, where participants read a book that has been adapted into a film, watch the film and then contrast the two. Schedules for both groups can be found below.

Events at the library over the next few months include a Pumpkin Part on Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m. The Friends of Jay-Niles Memorial Library will hold a Pumpkin Party upstairs in Memorial Hall. There will be refreshments, stories, arts and crafts related to pumpkins, harvest time, and fall. There is no charge for this event; it is entirely sponsored by the Friends of Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

The library is taking donations of small pumpkins and gourds for the children to decorate. Anyone with such items is asked to please drop them by the library before Oct. 21

The Friends of the Jay-Niles Memorial Library will hold their annual book sale upstairs in Memorial Hall on October 28th from 10a.m. to 2p.m. at 983 Main St. in Jay. They will have a huge selection of books, DVDs, CDs, and more. All proceeds to benefit children’s programs at the library. FMI call 645-4062.

The Friends will also be holding a Cabin Fever Raffle this fall. Included in this raffle is a quilt donated by the Country Square Quilters and numerous other items to beat the winter doldrums, such as: games, movie tickets, books, coloring books, hot chocolate, and other items. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at the book sale. The drawing will be Dec 20. You can buy one ticket for $1 or 6 tickets for $5.

Jay-Niles Memorial Library has also been chosen for the Hannaford Cause Bag program this year. Visit the Hannaford in Jay during October, purchase this bag and The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will receive $1. For more information about the program visit: www.hannaford.bags4mycause.com

The Book and Film Discussion Group 2017-2018

Oct. 18, 2017 at 6p.m.

Book: Zookeeper’s Wife

Author: Diane Ackerman

Film: Rated PG-13. 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Nov. 22, 2017 at 6p.m.

Book: Hidden Figures

Author: Margot Lee Shetterly

Film: Rated PG. 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Dec. 20, 2017 at 6p.m.

Book: Rosewater

Author: Maziar Bahari

Film: Rated R. 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Jan. 24, 2018 at 6p.m.

Book: Lion

Author: Saroo Brierley

Film: Rated PG-13. 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Feb. 21, 2018 at 6p.m.

Book: The Danish Girl

Author: David Ebershoff

Film: Rated R. 1 hour and 59 minutes.

March 21, 2018 at 6p.m.

Book: A Street Cat Named Bob

Author: James Bowen

Film: Unrated. 1 hour and 43 minutes.

April 18, 2018 at 6p.m.

Book: Man Called Ove

Author: Frederik Backman

Film: PG-13. 1 hour and 56 minutes.

May 23, 2018 at 6p.m.

Book: The Glass Castle

Author: Jeannette Walls

Film: PG-13. 2 hours and 7 minutes.

June 20, 2018 at 6p.m.

Book: The Circle

Author: Dave Eggers

Film: PG-13. 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Maine Book Group 2017-2018

Oct. 25, 2017 at 6p.m.

Title: The Trespasser

Author: Paul Doiron

Nov. 29, 2017 at 6p.m.

Title: The Stars are Fire

Author: Anita Shreve

Dec.27, 2017 at 6p.m.

Title: Bitter Crossing

Author: D.A. Keeley

Jan. 31, 2018 at 6p.m.

Title: Abide with Me

Author: Elizabeth Strout

Feb. 28, 2018 at 6p.m.

Title: The Wideness of the Sea

Author: Katie Curtis

March 28, 2018 at 6p.m.

Title: Salt House

Author: Lisa Duffy

April 25, 2018 at 6p.m.

Title: Stranger in the Woods

Author: Michael Finkel

May 30, 2018 at 6p.m.

Title: One-and-a Million-Boy

Author: Monica Wood

June 27, 2018 at 6p.m.

Title: Maine

Author: J. Courtney Sullivan