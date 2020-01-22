Jay officials consider $5.3 million budget

JAY - Town officials, selectpersons and members of the town's budget committee reviewed $5.3 million in preliminarily proposed expenditures for the next fiscal year at a meeting Tuesday evening.

As proposed, the $5,329,049 in expenditures would represent a $19,453 increase over the current fiscal year, or .37 percent. As revenues associated with the municipal budget are projected at $2.1 million, an increase of roughly $120,000 over the current budget, residents would be asked to pay $3.25 million in assessments, a decrease of $101,000 or 3 percent.

Increases include an extra $50,000 to go toward the capital paving expenditures, an increase over this year's $300,000 appropriation. The budget includes a 3 percent salary increase for employees as well as the cost associated with an extra week of payroll expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Savings included a reduction of $55,000 in the town's debt service payments as compared to the previous fiscal year, as a Sewer Department loan associated with the Route 4 project was paid off. Another reduction relates to the school resource officer, with Jay paying for $20,000 of that position, which is otherwise covered by the Regional School Unit 73 budget. As part of the 2019-20 budget, Jay residents agreed to pay $50,000 to establish the position, which is split between the school district and local department when school isn't in session.

The Board of Selectpersons and Budget Committee will be voting on the budget lines at the Spruce Mountain High School library on Feb. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. Those recommendations will appear with the budget articles on the town meeting warrant, which will go before voters on April 28.