Jay parade draws a crowd despite heat wave

JAY - Temperatures climbed into the high nineties Tuesday afternoon as Jay's Independence Day parade lined up for action. On-lookers sought out shade along Main Street to watch the show of floats, firetrucks and fancy cars.
The Livermore Falls and Jay Fire Departments rang in the Fourth of July a little early, turning on sirens for the parade on July 3.
People gathered in the shade to watch an antique fire truck followed by the Livermore Falls and Jay Departments trucks.
Crowds watched as mini motorcyclists pulled stunts on Main Street.
Girl Scouts of Troop 326 brave the sun to hand out candy.
Two young paraders show off their driving skills.
The Cooper family's annual float showed off cooler temperatures with an underwater "Happy Fish of July" theme.
"Happy Fish of July" from the Cooper family float.
The Girous and Hodgkins cousin crew welcomes in the parade at the top of Main Street.
12-year-old Elijah Roix bikes down the sidewalk alongside the parade.
Lari Laverdere and Everett Pettengill watch the parade in the shade.