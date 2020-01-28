Jay recognizes oldest resident with Boston Post Cane

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons, town officials and members of Arthur "Benny" Benedetto's friends and family gathered at the town office Monday evening to celebrate the awarding of the Boston Post Cane for the 101-year-old resident.

"I want to thank all of you folks," Benedetto said. "There's no end to my appreciation."

Several hundred of the walking stick-styled canes were given to towns across New England in 1909 by the now-defunct Boston Post as part of a promotion. The canes were manufactured in New York by J.F. Fradley and Co. out of ebony wood, with 14-carat gold heads. The head of Jay's cane is inscribed with "Presented by the Boston Post to the oldest citizen of Jay - 'To Be Transmitted'." The canes were to be given to the oldest male resident of each town; in 1930, eligibility to receive the cane was opened to women.

The canes outlived The Boston Post, which shut down in 1957. Jay's actual cane is on display at the town office; Benedetto received a replica Monday evening. He also received a pin and certificate from Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

Speakers at the event thanked Benedetto for his actions during World War II, where he served with the U.S. Army 4th Armored Division in the European theater, earning the Bronze Star. They also spoke to his musical talent, as Benedetto plays a number of stringed instruments - on Friday nights he plays his guitar at VFW Post 3335. He is the oldest member of the St. Rose of Lima Church congregation.

Paul Gilbert, a Jay resident and former state representative, called Benedetto part of the greatest generation and noted that Benedetto continues to possess a driver's license.

"He is a Chisholm boy, just like me," Gilbert said. "Thank you for everything you've done."

Benedetto thanked Selectperson Gary McGrane for helping nominate him to receive the cane.

"I heard you were 101 years old," McGrane said, "and I said 'there's a man we can still learn from.'"