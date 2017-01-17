Jay residents discuss serious town budget cuts

JAY - There seemed to be general agreement at a town budget workshop attended by many residents held Tuesday night that the next budget needs to see some serious cuts in the wake of Verso mill's ongoing shut downs with hundreds laid off, but the central question remained as to where the cuts in services should be made.

The initial 2017-18 draft proposes a budget even with last year at $5,270,443 but with an additional $1.3 million as part of an valuation settlement with Verso Corporation to total $6,657,474. The property tax settlement agreement for the years 2013-2015 with the Jay paper mill came in the spring of 2016 in which the town agreed to pay Verso a total of $4 million over a three-year period. The first of three payments of $1.3 million was made this fiscal year.

The debt service increase of paying Verso this fiscal year resulted in a mil rate jump from 17.25 to 21.10.

Many attending the budget workshop said they simply can't afford any more tax increases.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said should the Verso mill shut down entirely, "there would be a whole lot of guess work," because town officials "don't know what the value of the mill would be if they shut down," she said.

She said that assuming a 25 percent loss of property valuation would result if the mil were to shut down completely, incorporating all the other revenues and that nothing else changes statewide, the town could be looking at an increase of 3.3 mils. If that were the case, the town would then see the current 21.1 increase to 24 mils.

"That's with a whole lot of assuming," LaFreniere said.

Those attending the workshop, which included the select board, budget committee, department heads, and many residents, spoke of the need for drastic cuts in the budget. Of particular mention was the town's 28-employee contracts that include a benefits package many thought too generous. The union-negotiated contracts will be up for renewal discussion in June, LaFreniere said. "Talk with your select persons," she said, who make the contract decisions that come up every three years.

"Can we continue to pay all the benefits given to all the employees," asked resident Tom White who said he is retired. He noted town employees get 11 or 12 days paid holiday vacations and 11 floating days off. "I don't think they should get 22 or 23 days (paid) off a year." He said additionally that paying for employee health insurance is fine but the town paying for the entire employee's family healthcare insurance is too much.

"It's an impossibility now with the mill," he said of those benefits.

John Johnson, the highway department director whose proposed budget was under discussion at the moment, said residents need to decide what services they are willing to pay for. "What is it that we as a town want to look like," he said.

Residents attending said that the increasing taxes "was crazy" and that they're "disgusted with it." Some identified themselves as retired and living on a fixed income said they can't afford to stay in their home. Others worried that a mass exodus of homeowners will simply leave town.

"What are we as a town doing to save ourselves," White asked. Residents suggested an across-the-board 10 percent cut in each town department. Later, others agreed doing away with the $120,000 per year curbside trash collection service.

"A lot of towns do it for a lot less," Selectboard member Judy Diaz said.

Selectboard member Keith Cornelio noted the town of Turner has no police department and suggested cutting the department to downsize it, but others disagreed noting the good service the police department provides the town.

"We're in bad shape but it's going to get worse," Selectboard member Tom Goding predicted.

The discussion will continue on Jan. 30 at the high school library.