Jay residents reinstate curbside pickup

JAY - A crowd of residents that overflowed out of Spruce Mountain Middle School lined up to cast their vote at Tuesday night's special town meeting concerning the question of whether or not to appropriate $120,000 to reinstate curbside pickup. The larger than expected crowd delayed the beginning of the meeting by half an hour, with more than 250 people packing the gymnasium.

The issue of whether or not to offer curbside pickup has been an on going debate, after the annual meeting brought a $146,550 reduction to the transfer station budget. That reduction consisted primarily of the $120,000 payment to Archie's Inc. for curbside pickup, effectively ending the practice in Jay as of July 1.

Following the town's decision, residents gathered signatures on a petition to reestablish the service which was presented to the Board of Selectmen.

Despite the lengthy delay, residents quickly and decisively brought the discussion to an end, moving to begin the voting process. The article passed with 159 voting in favor and 117 voting against.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Board of Selectpersons will convene to set the tax commitment. Preliminary estimates provided by Verso regarding the Androscoggin Mill point to a likely increase: the mill's approximately value is expected to reduce by roughly $66.5 million as compared to last year. Early calculations indicate that a mil rate of 22.70 would be necessary to meet the town's revenue needs, given the reduction in valuation at the mill. That would represent an increase over last year's 21.10.

That figure does not include the potential $120,000 curbside appropriation. That would raise the projected mil rate from 22.70 to 22.90, per the calculations of town officials.

The day after that, Aug. 16, the Solid Waste Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the town office. The committee consists of Selectpersons Judy Diaz and Tim DeMillo, Tom Goding, Delance White, Mike Fournier, Susanne Czarnecki, Alfred Dufour III, Marilyn Morse, Greg Given, Richard Harvell and Lillian Wright, with Johnson and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere also assisting.