Jay selectboard approves generator purchase

JAY - Selectpersons at Monday night's meeting passed a motion to spend up to $30,000 on new generators for the sewer pump stations, as well as approximately $4,000 on new ground cover for the Church Street playground.

After a recent visit from an insurance inspector the ground cover at the playground was deemed unsuitable and in need of updates according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. The company requires the material used to be a safety grade sand or wood chips, and with the issue of cats in the particular neighborhood, LaFreniere said she believes they should go with the chips. The chips need to cover the surface of the play area including a six foot border around each piece of equipment.

LaFreniere is estimating the project to cost roughly $4,000 including the chips, new blanks for the deteriorating benches and picnic tables and the necessary hardware to reattach the equipment to the ground. Selectwoman Judy Diaz voted against the expenditure, saying that in the past Verso Paper has donated mulch for a similar project. The motion was passed with the expectation that LaFreniere looks into the possibility of donated wood chips.

Superintendent of the Sewer Department Mark Holt was approved to spend up to $130,000 to replace generators at pump stations one, three and four. Holt made the request at a meeting two weeks ago but was asked to research any possible discounts for purchasing all three new generators at the same time.

Holt reported on Monday that making a bulk purchase of the generators would save the department $3,765. An additional $6,000 would be saved by installing all three units at the same time and would allow the department to use one backup generator throughout the installation time period. Holt gave an estimated time frame for the project of Oct. or Nov.

The funds will be taken from the Sewer Capitol Reserve Account which would leave a balance of roughly $190,000. This project has been in the department's capitol plan for a while now, Holt said. He also told the board that he hopes to get $2,500 from the sale of the retired generators. They are currently 45 years old, but are still working and should therefore should be of greater value. The board requested that Holt get the generators assessed before sending out any bids.