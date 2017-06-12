Jay selectpersons discuss police department grant, cemetery fee

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved having the local police department apply for a federal grant that could staff a position Monday.

The federal grant would be applied for through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, a component of the Department of Justice. If approved, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said, the grant funding could provide up to 100 percent of the cost of an eliminated police department position, or a position scheduled for elimination. There is a $125,000 cap on the grant, which has been awarded to a number of Maine departments.

As part of the police department budget approved on April 25, Jay eliminated a detective position and replacing it with a 16-hour-a-week part-time position, saving the town approximately $70,000 in salary and benefits. The reduction would impact investigations, Caton said at previous meetings, as patrol officers did not always have time to conduct interviews or investigate burglaries during their shifts.

The grant would fund the position for three years. The town would need to commit to keeping the position through the fourth year. If it violated that agreement, Caton said, the worst case scenario was the two could become ineligible for COPS funding for three to five years. However, he said, he contacted the COPS office and was told to communicate if there was a major change in the town's situation.

"They're really willing to work with communities," Caton said.

The application was due July 10. Selectperson Keith Cornelio expressed some concern with the requirement that the town carry the position through the fourth year, but Selectperson Gary McGrane suggested that the town could apply and then make the determination if and when it was approved for the grant. The board unanimously approved have Caton and town officials submit an application.

In other police-related business, a special town meeting will be held on June 26 at the town office to approve placing a $24,300 reimbursement from the town of Wells into the department's reserve account. That money is associated with Officer Stephanie Guillemette leaving Jay's employ back in April. Due to the officer's relatively recent training at the Criminal Justice Academy, the town received the reimbursement to cover a portion of the costs of her training.

Another, related article at the town meeting would provide the Board of Selectpersons with permission to accept and expend funds such as the reimbursement. Currently, the Administrative Ordinance allows donations to be accepted, this would widen the definition to match what surrounding towns such as Farmington do.

The board also approved a $100 Sexton per burial/cremation fee. Those funds would help pay for the Sexton position, which has gone from a full-time employee to a part-time one through the last round of budget cuts. It would account for the time the Sexton spends meeting people at the cemetery, identifying lots on the map, recording new data and contacting the town office. The Sexton would be entirely paid for through that fee, as well as $50 off the sale of each lot.

Cornelio noted that a number of town cemeteries had significant issues that needed to be addressed, including loam issues, problems with fences and gates and stones that needed to reset. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said that the board also need to discuss what "perpetual care" for cemeteries meant, whether it was limited to landscaping and maintenance or could include more intensive items such as raising sunken gravestones.

The board asked for information relating to what surrounding towns offered in the way of cemetery maintenance.