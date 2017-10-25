Jay selectpersons review budget time line, talk holiday decorations

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons reviewed a timeline that would result in an April 24 town meeting Monday, tabling a discussion about whether or not to consider requests for charitable donations during the upcoming budget process.

The board previously agreed to hold an April town meeting next year, in part to align with the RSU 73 validation vote. That would save money, as the polls would only need to be open once, and combining the votes could potentially boost turnout.

The present fiscal year's town meeting was held on April 25, with voters electing a new selectperson and approving all but two of the articles. The two municipal cost centers not approved, the Town Government and Sewer Department articles, were both reduced by roughly $9,000 and then approved at a second referendum on June 13. In August, the budget was altered again via a citizen petition and special town meeting that added $120,000 back into the budget to reinstate curbside pickup.

This year's schedule, as currently outlined, would make nomination papers for selectpersons and the school board available on Jan. 15, 2018. Budget workshops would be held through January, with a budget meeting on Feb. 5 and a potential vote on the budget that night. If necessary, the next night could be used to discuss charitable and civic organization funding, and the budget for the library.

The board spent some time Monday discussing whether or not to consider charitable funding requests. Last year, the board did not advance several funding requests to town meeting, including the historical society, the Tri-Town Ministerial account that goes toward supporting the food pantry, the North Jay Grange and Western Maine Veterans. Other items previously covered through the Donation cost center were instead paid for out of the town's Recreation Fund, including insurance for Spruce Mountain, Area Youth Sports and the July 4 fireworks. Jay's share of the summer rec program, which previously appeared separately, was also covered by Recreation Fund.

Selectpersons Tim DeMillo suggested that the board not accept donation requests and "get this year behind [them]", referencing the final, $1.33 million property tax settlement payment to Verso, relating to the mill's over payment of taxes in the years 2013-2015.

Selectperson Gary McGrane said it could be construed as "disrespectful" to not consider donation funding requests from the community.

After some discussion, DeMillo moved successfully to table the matter so the board could discuss it at greater length, and with all five selectpersons present. Selectperson Judy Diaz was absent from Monday's meeting. The motion to table the issue passed by a vote of 3 to 1, with DeMillo, Selectperson Keith Cornelio and Chair Terry Bergeron in favor and McGrane opposed.

If donation requests were not considered, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere noted, the library budget could probably be folded into the Feb. 5 budget meeting.

Under that timeline, nomination papers would be due back by Feb. 23. A public hearing to review the budget would be held on March 12 for informational purposes and absentee ballot voting would begin March 23. The town meeting would be held on April 24.

In other business, the board approved putting up holiday decorations along Main Street this year. The fire department will put up the decorations, utilizing brackets the town had in storage on some new utility poles along Route 4. If the poles have access to power, as approximately 23 of the poles do, the decorations will be lit up at night. If the pole doesn't have electricity, with approximately 12 of the new utility poles falling into that category, the decorations will not be lit.