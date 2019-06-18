Jay special town meeting for NECEC is Monday, forum this Thursday

JAY - A public forum will be held this Thursday to discuss the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project, in advance of next week's special town meeting.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the Spruce Mountain Middle School cafeteria. The special town meeting will be held on Monday, June 24, also at 6 p.m. and also at SMMS.

The Board of Selectpersons voted to hold the special town meeting in May after accepting a petition signed by 217 residents. This reversed an earlier decision to not accept the petition, which sought to trigger a meeting to allow voters to determine the town's stance toward Central Maine Power's NECEC project.

Previously, the board supported the project, as did a number of boards in local area towns. Town meeting votes have seen that support erode in Franklin County, with Farmington and Wilton changing previously-issued declarations of support to expressions of opposition.

Monday's meeting features two questions after electing a moderator; Ronald Aseltine has agreed to serve in that capacity if nominated. Article 2 would see if the town will oppose the transmission line project. Article 3 would authorize the board to submit letters of opposition to CMP, the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, assuming Article 2 were to pass. The selectpersons already voted to conduct the meeting via secret ballot.

The forum is being organized by Rep. Tina Riley, who said that while the informational event is designed to support Monday's special town meeting, the forum has been organized separately from the town government and selectpersons. Riley said that she intended to invite six panelists, including representatives of CMP and Hydro-Quebec - the company that would provide the power transported via the NECEC line - as well as an unaffiliated supporter. The panel will also include three people opposed to the project, including Susan Theberge, the resident that organized the petition. The panelists will provide brief statements followed by a question-answer period.

The forum is open to all members of the public. Only Jay residents will be allowed to cast ballots at Monday's vote.