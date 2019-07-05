Jay special town meeting to focus on business grants

JAY - A public hearing and a special town meeting will be held in advance of Monday's Board of Selectpersons meeting, asking residents to approve a Community Development Block Grant application to benefit two local businesses.

Both the public hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the town office on July 8, and the town meeting, which will take place immediately following the hearing, are required steps in the application process. The town has applied for a Micro-Enterprise Assistance CDBG grant to benefit two businesses, Maine Dojo and Fitness Center and the Barker Enterprise/Wood Pellet Warehouse.

Jaaron Shaw, the owner of Maine Dojo, previously approached the town about applying through the CDBG program. Businesses were then encouraged to contact the town office if they thought their business could qualify.

If approved by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, the $60,000 would be split between both businesses. The funds would be used to purchase equipment that would result in the creation of one full-time position, a requirement of the program.

The town meeting article would approve the application for the Micro-Enterprise Assistance grant and authorize the board to accept any grant funding from the program.

The regularly-scheduled board meeting will follow the public hearing and special town meeting Monday evening.