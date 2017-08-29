Jay to vote on broadband initiative funds in November

JAY - Residents will decide whether or not to fund most of the town's share of a county-wide broadband initiative in November, after selectpersons opted to provide a smaller, up-front contribution.

A number of economic and community development agencies active in the county are working toward an expansion of high speed Internet availability, allowing for the use of voice services, streaming video and a more rapid transfer of data. The initiative intends to fund a study that would identify holes in the high speed Internet coverage map and determine the cost to improve accesses.

Charles Woodworth, who represented the initiative to the Board of Selectpersons Monday evening, said that the study could be the first step in acquiring grants to support an expansion of broadband access. Woodworth said that broadband was important for people moving into the area who may work from home, as well as new businesses, and was a critical element of economic development.

The plan is expected to cost $121,000, with $43,000 of that coming from a ConnectME grant and another $58,000 coming out of the Franklin County Tax Increment Financing district associated with the TransCanada wind project and the remaining $20,000 coming from the 21 communities of Franklin County and Livermore Falls. The cost to each community was divided by total road mileage.

So far, Woodworth said, 18 of the 22 towns had committee to the project and two others still needed to meet with the broadband initiative. The other two were Jay and the town of Chesterville, which tabled the issue but will be meeting with organizers again.

Jay's share of the project would be $1,913.42. After some discussion about where such an appropriation could come from, selectpersons approved $250 out of the board's $500 contingency to fund the effort immediately, then put the issue before residents at a town meeting that will make use of the November referendum. Residents would be voting on an appropriation out of undesignated funds of $1,663.42, the balance of the town's share.

Woodworth said that the project intends to return to the towns with the data at the end of the year.

In other business, the board approved the planting of 100 hybrid American/Chinese Chestnut trees at the recreation field. As part of an American Chestnut Tree Foundation's experiment, the hybrids would be grown in an effort to create a blight-resistant variant of the tree. American Chestnuts were ravaged by blight in the 1800s.

Rob Taylor, a teacher at Regional School Unit 73, intends to plant the provided saplings with an 8th grade class next week. The trees are expected to take up one fifth of an acre, near the cell tower

The board also approved a series of Recreation Committee-supported expenditures out of the Tower Fund, which supports town recreation by making use of money garnered by the town's cell tower lease. The roughly $2,500 will be used for shovels, wheelbarrows and other equipment, as well as fabric to lay beneath trails to prevent new growth and cut down on maintenance.

The board also approved expending $626 out of that fund to fix two small rocking rides at the playground on Church Street. Tom Goding, a former selectperson, agreed to fix the rides if the town purchased the parts.