Jay town meeting postponed

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons postponed the April 28 town meeting to a date yet to be determined, during a teleconference meeting held Monday evening.

The board did not set a date for the meeting, which is conducted via a referendum-style secret ballot, and will therefore need to sign and post a new warrant at least seven days prior to the rescheduled meeting. The vote to postpone the meeting was unanimous.

Emergency legislation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic allows municipalities to postpone town meeting votes with at least two days of advance warning. It also allows towns to use previously-printed ballots at a postponed meeting, and absentee ballots can continue to be collected.

As previously presented, the 36-article warrant would approve $5,300,474 in proposed municipal expenditures would mark a roughly $9,000 reduction in spending as compared to the current fiscal year. With projected revenues increasing to $2.1 million, a $120,000 jump over the current budget, residents would be asked to pay $3.23 million in assessments, a decrease of roughly $130,000 or more than 3 percent.

Candidates in the municipal election include incumbent Selectperson F. Timothy DeMillo running for his own seat and two candidates running for the 5th Selectperson seat: incumbent Selectperson Gary McGrane and challenger Trudy-Marie Marshall. Two positions are open on the Regional School Unit 73 board with a single candidate, incumbent Director Robert Staples II. Candidates running unopposed for trustee seats on the water district include Raymond Fleury II and Randall Doiron. All of these positions are three-year terms.

In other business, the board unanimously approved having the town apply for a $50,000 grant through the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative to go toward the construction of a 20-by-40 foot pavilion at French Falls Park. The open-sided structure will have a concrete floor and multiple picnic tables that could be relocated during gatherings and concerts. The overall cost of the project is listed in the grant application as being $77,600.

Selectperson Thomas Goding, owner of Thomas C. Goding & Son, Building Contractor, will act as the general contractor and provide labor for the project as an in-kind match for the grant.