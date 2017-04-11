Jay valuation adjustment approved, impacting state funds

JAY - An application for an adjustment to the town's state valuation figures was approved earlier this month, potentially impacting Jay's revenue sharing and education subsidy.

Town officials submitted the application in September 2016, following a series of developments at the Verso Androscoggin Mill, including two paper machines being shut down in late 2015, resulting in 300 workers being laid off. Verso would declare bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2016, announcing in late 2016 that another 190 workers would be laid off due to the idling of another machine, as well as a digester and recovery boiler.

According to the valuation reports compiled by the town before and after the reductions at the Verso, the town realized a valuation loss of $122,869,588 from a single taxpayer. That loss was comprised of both lost value and valuation lost via the Business Equipment Tax Exemption program which had previously provided Jay with a $13.2 million reimbursement. That combined loss met the 2 percent threshold for the "sudden and severe" adjustment.

In a letter dated April 7, Mike Rogers, supervisor of municipal services with the Maine Revenue Service, advised the Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes that Jay "has experienced a severe loss in valuation due to partial cessation together with an unyielding decline in demand and viability of papermaking operations" at Verso. The town qualified for an adjustment, Rogers wrote, determining that the town's value should be reduced by $111.8 million, down to $586,450,000.

That adjustment will impact the 2017-18 fiscal year cycle. With reduced valuation, Jay is projected to receive additional revenue sharing funds. According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, who cited Maine Revenue Service figures, Jay's revenue sharing would increase from $295,548 to $369,025, and increase of $73,477 or 24.9 percent.

The altered valuation would also reduce the amount of money the town would need to raise to meet its required local contribution to fund RSU 73. Per the state's most current ED 279 revenue report, Jay would need to contribute $5,314,028; that's down from a previous ED 279 report that indicated Jay would need to contribute $6,240,851. That reduction of $926,823 in locally-contributed funds would be made up through the state's contribution, which would increase from $6.03 million to $6.95 million.

Those figures only account for the $15.08 million of the RSU 73 budget covered by the Essential Programs and Service formula, not above-EPS costs. Therefore the actual amount contributed by Jay taxpayers to the RSU 73 budget will be determined in part by the budget process itself. The school board has been discussing expenditures in the $18.1 million range, a reduction of $673,000 from the current fiscal year, but those discussions are ongoing and nothing has been decided.

Additionally, the ED 279's reflect the Governor's proposed budget, including a number of changes to how the state funds education. The ED 279 could change prior to the conclusion of the RSU 73 budget process, depending on what happens in Augusta.