Jay VFW Post announces winners of “Patriot’s Pen” essay contest

JAY - Local Jay Veterans of Foreign Wars, Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335 announced the 2020 local winners of the “Patriot's Pen” Essay Competition. Local students in the Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls area submitted essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. The 2020 theme was “What is Patriotism to Me?”

Receiving first place was Ophelia Hughes, second place Madison Cardes, and third place Avery Ryder. Thirteen local students submitted their essays, and were independently judged by the city leaders from Livermore/Jay/Livermore Falls. Judging is based on how well the applicants understand, develop, and present the annual theme in their essay.

Post Commander Don Frechette commented that this years essays were especially well written and was a pleasure for the large turnout by local students from our communities, and their views on what Patriotism means to them.

“It's an honor to have so many students submit a heartfelt view on Patriotism. In today's social challenges, this is one way the VFW reaches out on a National Level to students to engage them in the learning about local veterans and veterans organizations that are in their area," Frechette said.

The PATRIOT'S PEN is a VFW annual nationwide competition open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders and home schooled students, giving an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. Last year more than 138,000 students participated nationally, through their local VFW posts. Local Post winners are then eligible to be judged with VFW Regional level, and then moving on the District (State) level. The winner from the State is advanced to the National level, where over $55,000 were scholarships were awarded in 2019.