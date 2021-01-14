Jay VFW Post makes donation to Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation

JAY - Local Jay Veterans of Foreign Wars, Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335, made its annual contribution to the Jake Lord, Play it Safe Foundation. The Donation was raised by the post through multiple dinner fund raisers, and again matched by several post members.

"It’s an honor to support a local charity, that is entrenched in our area, and helps so many local community members," Post Commander Don Frechette said.

The Play It Safe Foundation was started by Jake Lord's sister, Jenna, after his death in 2011. Jake was a star athlete for RSU 73 but suffered from multiple severe concussions. The results were detrimental as Jake's mental health declined and eventually lead him to take his own life. Medical research has indicated that concussions can alter an athlete's mental state, creating mood swings and often leading to depression. Repeated head injuries have been linked to the high-profile suicides of National Football League players and other athletes.

The JLPISF not only raises funds and educates the public, but works to advocate for better policies to protect young athletes like Jake, with hopes of reducing the number of injuries during high school sports.